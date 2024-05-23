  • NFL
  • Manti Te’o provides sneak peek into Tua Tagovailoa family dynamics ahead of multi-million contract extension

Manti Te’o provides sneak peek into Tua Tagovailoa family dynamics ahead of multi-million contract extension

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 23, 2024 19:37 GMT
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Manti Te'o gave his take on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be a holdout ahead of contract extention.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be offered a contract extension sometime in the near future. Rumors of Tagovailoa possibly skipping off-season workouts until he gets an extension have circulated. Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, who is close friends with Tagovailoa and his family, gave some insight into the topic.

On the "Up and Adams" show, Te'o told Kay Adams that he doesn't believe the Dolphins quarterback will hold out. He then joked that even if Tagovailoa wanted to skip, his father, whom he referred to as "Uncle Galu," wouldn't let him refrain from reporting.

"No, no, even if Tua I wanted to skip it, I know how Uncle Galu wouldn't allow him to skip it," Te'o said. "So it's just one of those things. Everybody's going to talk they're going to create a narrative around different situations, but me knowing Tua, he wasn't going to do that.
"And, you know, being the leader and having the type of values that he has, understanding his what his presence means in the locker room for the long term."
"You know, it's not about just him getting a contract if you ask Tua, you know, is contract getting that contract extension a big part of this whole process? Yes. But to as a team player has always been somebody who is wanting to win on the highest level and his mind is on that Super Bowl," he added.

Manti Te'o also called Tua Tagovailoa a 'team player' and not someone who would sacrifice the Miami Dolphins' success for his own contract.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel clarifies Tua Tagovailoa's status during offseason workouts

Has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attended offseason workouts, or hasn't he? That is the question that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently discussed when speaking to reporters during the team's OTA (Organized Team Activities).

McDaniel ensured that he and Tua Tagovailoa have an open line of communication and that the quarterback is training and preparing for the season. He also said that his quarterback has spent time at the team facility.

"He has been here for offseason activities, he has not been here for offseason activities. He has been both, and I think important in the player-coach relationship is communication," McDaniel said.
"I think however things play out, as long as we're communicating and we're on our P's and Q's on what we need to get accomplished, then we have a fighting chance. It's been a good exercise in our relationship this offseason."

While Tagovailoa remains in contact with his head coach, it's unclear if the Miami Dolphins will do something about his contract extension.

