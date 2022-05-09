Former Bills All-Pro set to take the Tom Brady route after two-year retirement: Report

After retiring following the 2019 NFL season, defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is attempting an NFL comeback, as per some reports.

The former Jacksonville Jaguar and Buffalo Bill had a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, May 7th, according to head coach John Harbuagh.

The Ravens' current defensive tackles consists of veteran Michael Pierce, rookie Travis Jones, and Isaiah Mack. Adding Marcell would probably put him in a rotational role and his role would probably be a run stuffer on short-yardage situations.

If signed by Baltimore, he would be reunited with defensive end Calais Campbell. The two played together in Jacksonville when they were a part of the "Sacksonville" defense.

Dareus, 32, last played a snap in Week 7 of the 2019 season before season-ending core muscle surgery. The Jaguars declined his option the following offseason, making him a free agent, and he hasn't signed with a team since.

He was drafted third-overall in the 2011 NFL draft. A standout in Alabama, Dareus helped lead the Crimson Tide to a BCS National Championship and was named MVP in 2010.

In his nine seasons, the defensive tackle from Birmingham has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He had been named a First-Team All-Pro, notched 37.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, and has 365 combined tackles in 121 games.

Marcell Dareus was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and was a day-one starter in the NFL. As a rookie in 2011, Dareus made an immediate impact, recording 5.5 sacks as a defensive tackle, and had another 5.5 in his second season.

In 2014, he had one of the best seasons for a defensive tackle. He recorded 35 tackles, with 10.0 sacks. He was named to the All-Pro first team for the first time in his career and his 10 sacks led all defensive tackles for that season.

On September 10, 2015, the Bills signed the defensive tackle to a six-year contract extension that could reach $95.1 million with incentives. The contract also included $60 million in guaranteed money. With this contract, he had the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

He was traded to Jacksonville in 2017, but injuries and regressions in play led him to retire following the 2019 season. Marcell Dareus is looking for a comeback and could get a shot with the Baltimore Ravens.

