Marcus Maye arrested: NFL and Jets in shock after undisclosed DUI charges

Marcus Maye was arrested for a DUI in February. The incident took place on February 22, but apparently neither the NFL nor the New York Jets knew about it until this week. This is a very shocking situation, considering the NFL is extremely efficient in keeping tabs on all of their players. Marcus Maye is currently facing three misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

It's almost unbelievable that this incident went under the radar for so long. The way the media works in this day and age, nothing goes unnoticed. Nevertheless, Marcus Maye somehow slipped through the cracks. The case is still currently pending in the legal system without full resolution or clarity. No disciplinary action from the Jets or the NFL has been issued yet.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini Rich Cimini @RichCimini es.pn/3oBM95U FILED TO ESPN: Jets S Marcus Maye faces DUI charges stemming from Feb. 22 arrest in Florida, per court documents. #Jets FILED TO ESPN: Jets S Marcus Maye faces DUI charges stemming from Feb. 22 arrest in Florida, per court documents. #Jets es.pn/3oBM95U It appears the Jets were not made aware of the arrest. The NFL is reviewing the matter; they could discipline him. It’s unclear if the league knew about it before today. Failure to report an incident also is grounds for discipline, per league personal-conduct policy. twitter.com/richcimini/sta… It appears the Jets were not made aware of the arrest. The NFL is reviewing the matter; they could discipline him. It’s unclear if the league knew about it before today. Failure to report an incident also is grounds for discipline, per league personal-conduct policy. twitter.com/richcimini/sta…

What happens now with Marcus Maye?

It is very likely that Marcus Maye will be disciplined by the NFL at some point for violating the league's code of conduct policy. He could face additional consequences because he did not report it, but that is yet to be determined. He will most likely face a combination of suspensions and/or fines from the NFL. The New York Jets will also have their opportunity to handle it.

Brian Costello @BrianCoz Marcus Maye is facing charges from a DUI arrest in February in Florida, as @RichCimini reported. Court records show Maye is facing three charges after he allegedly hit another vehicle and fled the scene. Marcus Maye is facing charges from a DUI arrest in February in Florida, as @RichCimini reported. Court records show Maye is facing three charges after he allegedly hit another vehicle and fled the scene.

The Jets will have several options on how to handle this situation. They could suspend him or even release him from the team if they felt it was the necessary punishment for Marcus Maye's actions. If the Jets knew about the incident but did not report it to the NFL, they would be met with serious punishment from the league. For now, that does not appear to be the case.

Head coach Robert Saleh said he met with Marcus Maye about the incident recently. He claims that the defensive back initiated a meeting to come forward and discuss the situation. Saleh said that Marcus Maye has his and the organization's full support as he works through all of the legal details, as a head coach normally would defend his own players.

Marcus Maye is in his fifth season as a safety for the Jets. He has recorded 289 tackles, forced four fumbles and intercepted six passes so far in his career. He has been a solid and consistent member of the Jets defensive secondary. He is currently on just a one-year contract, via the franchise tag, so his future with the team could be in serious jeopardy.

