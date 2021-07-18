NFL Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for FS Marcus Maye post-franchise tag deadline

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal has passed and New York Jets FS Marcus Maye saw no such contract. He will now play the 2021 season on a one-year deal worth $10.61 million. The Jets drafted Marcus Maye in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and was the second safety the team drafted (Jamal Adams in the first round). Since 2017, Maye has played in 54 games with six INTs, 22 passes defended, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and 266 tackles.

The Jets didn't re-sign Jamal Adams and traded the All-Pro safety to the Seattle Seahawks. If they don't bring back Marcus Maye, it leaves a huge hole in the secondary. After not getting a deal signed before the deadline, it's doubtful he will return to the Jets. The Jets have reportedly lowballed Marcus Maye and offered around $8 million per year. Maye gave them a counteroffer but the Jets gave no response.

Marcus Maye also had better offers from other teams during free agency. Even though the New York Jets can't afford to lose a player like Maye, there are three teams that could end up trading for him this season.

Three landing spots for FS Marcus Maye

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of cap space to hand Marcus Maye a long-term deal. The secondary has two elite CBs in CJ Henderson and Shaquill Griffin, but could use some better talent at safety. Rookie Andre Cisco could end up being a starter in the future and would make an amazing duo with Maye. RB James Robinson will be the prime trade candidate in return.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a top defense, but their safety position is a weakness. Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliot are good, not great. Marcus Maye could be a key player in helping get the team back to the Super Bowl. The Ravens could package safety Chuck Clark in a trade or even backup center Patrick Mekari.

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia signed safety Anthony Harris in the offseason, but Rodney McLeod isn't the best running mate. Marcus Maye gives the Eagles a talented duo in the secondary and could help the Jets land some excellent players in return. DE Derek Barnett could be on the trade block and would pair nicely with Carl Lawson. TE Zach Ertz could even have slipped into the deal.

