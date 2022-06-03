WATCH: "The greatest two yard run in NFL history" - Marion Barber III escapes entire defense for a two-yard run 

Following news of Marion Barber III's passing yesterday, the NFL mourns the loss of the former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back.

The 38-year old was found dead yesterday by Frenso Police inside his apartment. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

One of the most memorable moments of his career was his two-year run against the New England Patriots.

In what looked certain to be a safety for the Patriots, Barber III was stuffed in the backfield. Tackle Flozell Adams pushed him backwards, and after somehow escaping, the running back started evading tackles left-and-right before bursting from the endzone to break more tackles for a two-yard gain.

It was arguably the best two-yard run in NFL history and the running back will always be remembered for his determination and grit displayed in that sequence.

The greatest two-yard run in NFL history.

RIP Marion Barber!



The greatest two-yard run in NFL history.

RIP Marion Barber!

The running back was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Minnesota.

He finished his career with 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns. He had 1,156 carries in 99 games. He also caught 179 passes for 1,330 yards and six touchdowns. He played six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys while playing his last and only season with the Chicago Bears.

The NFL community responds to Marion Barber III's tragic death

Chicago Bears v Denver Broncos

Following his passing, fans and franchises were quick to pay tribute to the former running back.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

The Chicago Bears also released a statement:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends."

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends."

The NFL said in a statement:

"The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Matt Rogers



Nobody played as hard as Marion Barber III.



"The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the NFL said in a statement.

Lifelong Eagles fan and Cowboys hater, but this is sad.

Nobody played as hard as Marion Barber III.

"The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the NFL said in a statement.

Former teammate Terrell Owens Tweeted:

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 1X24 Rest In Peace #Cowboys @24marionbarber @ San Francisco, California."

Terrell Owens

Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts.

81X24

Rest In Peace

Former teammate Marcus Spears Tweeted:

"No way man No way rest well MB"

Marcus Spears

"No way man No way rest well MB"

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

