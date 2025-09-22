Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is all set to play against the Detroit Lions on Monday at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. While the NFL star is in the spotlight for his on-field performance, his girlfriend, Elena Yates, is making headlines off the field.Yates shared a picture on Instagram yesterday flaunting her toned abs after an intense Pilates session. In the photo, the Ravens TE’s girlfriend posed at the Pilates studio wearing a blue sports bra paired with matching high-waisted blue shorts.She completed the look with white sneakers and carried a blue woven tote bag. Elena Yates also dropped a two-word message in the caption:“8 AM with” and tagged Solidcore.Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shows off toned abs after intense Pilates session ahead of Ravens-Lions MNF showdown [IG/@elenayates]Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has had a modest start to the 2025 regular season. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 7, Andrews recorded one reception for 5 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per catch. He followed that performance with another one reception for 2 yards in Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns on September 14, helping the Ravens to a 41-17 win.Also read: Mark Andrews' GF, Elena Yates, shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visitMark Andrews' girlfriend shares sneak peek of Ravens ladies' eventLast Wednesday, Mark Andrews’ girlfriend shared a reel on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse of the Ravens Ladies event. Elena opted for an all-black outfit for the event, featuring a black bodycon dress paired with black knee-high boots and a black handbag.“Come with me to the Ravens' Ladies event. This is my second year going to the event, and they have golf carts waiting for us in the parking lot to take us right up to the front,” Yates said in the reel.“There was a mini-documentary of Mark on the TV the whole time, which I thought was really funny,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYates also shared that there was a lot of food and a DJ at the event. There were a few pop-ups, like Charm City Links, where she got a necklace and a Mark pin, and Brightside Boutique, where everyone took pictures, made funny TikToks, tried on jerseys and uniforms.Also read: Elena Yates shares heartfelt message wishing Ravens TE on special day with sweet throwback snaps