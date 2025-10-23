Mark Andrews trade rumors: Ravens likely to move on from 3x Pro Bowl TE after "declined play speed"

The Baltimore Ravens are off to a disappointing 1-5 start, which could prompt management to cut ties with a three-time Pro Bowler. With an injured Lamar Jackson, a depleted defense and limited offensive weapons, John Harbaugh's team hasn't looked like itself.

Jackson and Co. have their backs against the wall and might hit the panic button ahead of the deadline. According to ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are expected to cut ties with Mark Andrews.

Fowler mentioned that the team still believes it can make the playoffs despite its poor start. However, Baltimore surprised the league by trading Odafe Oweh and is open to at least evaluating the future of key veterans.

"Andrews is making $11 million in the final year of his deal, and tight end Isaiah Likely is also set to hit free agency, probably forcing the Ravens to make some sort of action at the position eventually," Fowler wrote on Wednesday.

Bowen thinks the tight end is not as agile as he was, but is compensating for it with his coverage awareness.

"Andrews' play speed has declined, but he can still operate underneath, using his coverage awareness to make himself available to the QB," Bowen wrote. "Plus, Andrews can be schemed on seams and wheel routes. He has 21 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns this season."

The analysts projected a 20% chance of a trade happening. The Jaguars, Buccaneers and Bills are floated as the best fits and potential destinations for Andrews.

Ravens desperate for results following bye week

The Ravens were 1-3 with a healthy Lamar Jackson and headed into a bye week on a four-game losing streak. The quarterback sustained a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, adding to the team's struggles.

Baltimore has allowed 98 points in the last three games and has scored only 33. The team averaged 37 points per game in the first three games. Ravens coach John Harbauugh is hopeful that Jackson will suit up for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The team did great to hold the LA Rams to just 17 points in Week 6. It came after allowing the Chiefs to score 37 and the Houston Texans to record 44. With key defenders returning from injuries and Jackson eyeing a return, the Ravens could be back at full strength entering the must-win clash.

