Raiders owner Mark Davis not interested in Dana White's story of Tom Brady trade rumor

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been teammates in New England and, for the last two years, in Tampa Bay. Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, there was a strong chance that the two almost ended up in Las Vegas with the Raiders, according to UFC President Dana White.

White announced the news on Saturday's UFC live stream with Rob Gronkowski and detailed how he almost got the two to sign with the Raiders, but head coach Jon Gruden botched it at the last second.

Raiders owner Mark Davis responded to White's comments acknowledging the rumor and sounding bitter about Brady not landing with his team.

Davis said:

“I heard about [White’s comments]. That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the basketball game [Saturday].”

This was in response to the following comments from White on Saturday night:

“It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew it up and said he didn’t want them. It was crazy. Brady was already looking for housing here.”

“I own a box [at Allegiant Stadium]. I wanted Brady to play there, you know? But, yeah, it’s true. And I thought I would never tell that story publicly, but I don’t know what the hell Gronk was doing tonight that he brought that up. But, yeah. It would have been amazing for the city and amazing for the Raiders. I mean, the first year there, and they have Brady and Gronk. So, yeah. I’m sure Mark Davis is real happy to hear this story.”

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski ended up in Tampa Bay in 2020, and the rest was history

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Brady and Gronk ended up in Tampa Bay in 2020. In their first season away from the Patriots, the two won a Super Bowl together, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Last season, they almost went to the NFC Championship game but were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski retired following the end of the season, but Brady will be looking to add an eighth Lombardi Trophy this season.

