“Mark Sanchez has a better playoff record than you” - Jets fans clap back at Vikings’ HOF Jared Allen for taking dig at AFC East team

Speaking at a local Minnesota press conference on Tuesday, former edge rusher Jared Allen took a jab at the New York Jets during his news conference for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jets fans quickly clapped back at his comments.

Allen spoke about the Vikings being "close" to a Super Bowl and questioned how the team can elevate its play to capture its first title in franchise history.

While discussing the Vikings' position as contenders, he contrasted them with the Jets, taking a shot at their organization during his speech.

Allen said:

"Being the Jets would be miserable right now. I just can't believe anyone took that job. Rough one.... You get to say this stuff when you retire. You can say whatever you want. It’s awesome! Talk bad about all the organizations because they don't pay paychecks. It's awesome!"

While Allen's comments had many Vikings fans and others around the league laughing, Jets fans were less amused.

Here's how fans reacted:

"Jared Allen never won s**t in his career btw. Mark Sanchez has a better playoff record than you do pal 😉," one said.

"Vikings have zero SBs, and the Jets have 1, so Vikings and Jared Allen's batch a*s is miserable," a fan replied.

"He's right, it's hard to argue with that right now BUT Jared played in a grand total of 2 playoff wins in his career. Mark Sanchez won 4 with the Jets," a fan said.

Mark Sanchez has twice as many playoff wins as this guy ... Why bag on the jets ? He barely played against them. Aaron Glenn needs to install some respect on the jets name. Enough of being a punch line," another added.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Let him roast us we haven’t done s**t and we don’t garner the respect from anyone with how this team is ran. But hopefully we can change that with AG and hopefully Johnson will stop micromanaging the team," one said.

"Can someone remind Jared of all the success the Vikings have had? (They have had none)," another questioned.

Looking back at Jared Allen's career and how he became a Hall of Famer

Jared Allen during Minnesota Vikings v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Jared Allen was announced as a member of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year during the 14th NFL Honors. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for four different teams.

Coming out of college, some scouts projected Allen as a sixth- or seventh-round pick, with many viewing him primarily as an NFL long snapper. However, he quickly proved himself as a premier edge rusher. Allen recorded 20 total sacks in his first two seasons and led the league in sacks in 2007 with 15.5 sacks.

Allen was then traded to the Minnesota Vikings and signed a six-year, $72.36 million contract. He posted six straight seasons with at least 10 sacks in Minnesota and led the league in sacks in 2011 with 22.

He played the last two seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers before retiring after the 2015 season. He finished his career with 643 tackles, 136 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries and six interceptions.

Jared Allen was named to five Pro Bowls and earned four All-Pro selections during his career.

