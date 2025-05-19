Mark Schlereth envisions Broncos HC Sean Payton as “The Grinch” and steal AFC West crown from Chiefs on Christmas

Sean Payton took over as the coach of the Denver Broncos in 2023. Last season, he helped them finish third in the AFC West while qualifying for the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. It was also the Broncos' first season under new starting quarterback Bo Nix.

On the Stinkin' Truth podcast, retired Broncos star Mark Schlereth shared his feelings about the future of the franchise. The three-time Super Bowl winner discussed the game against division rivals Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Schlereth believes Sean Payton and Co. could emerge victorious this season against the Chiefs. He highlighted how the Broncos addressed their problem points on the roster this offseason, making them a strong contender to finish first in the AFC West.

"It would not surprise me (if the Broncos win)," Schlereth said. "As a matter of fact, I'm expecting it. ... You've addressed the running game; you've addressed the tight end; you've got Evan Engram off free agency, like you've addressed your defense.

"I fully expect Broncos on Christmas Night, to just absolutely ruin the hopes and dreams of Kansas City Chiefs fans. I would lvoe to see Sean Patyon dress up as the Grinch, and come out on the sideline in a Grinch outfit ... and steal the hopes and dreams of the Christmas little children there in Kansas City.

In the 2024 campaign, Sean Payton and Co. took on the Chiefs twice in the regular season. They lost the first game, 16-14, at Arrowhead Stadium in November 2024.

In Week 18, the Broncos exacted revenge on the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, with a 38-0 whitewash victory.

Sean Payton was taken back after Shedeur Sanders' draft fall

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, was a projected top-three pick pre-draft. However, Shedeur was passed by teams on the first two days before going to the Browns with the 144th overall pick.

In a press conference after Day 2, Sean Payton shared his thoughts on Shedeur's draft snub.

"I think we're all surprised, and yet, the talent, holy cow!," Payton said. "There will be a chip on his shoulder and beware, because this guy is going to play in this league. I think it's hard for any of us to explain what other people are looking for. We focus on what we're looking for. I think it's surprising."

The Broncos drafted cornerback Jahdae Brown with the 20th overall pick in the first round. They also acquired RB R.J. Harvey (No. 60), WR Pat Byrant (No. 74), DE Sai'vion Jones (No. 101), OLB Que Robinson (No. 134), Punter Jeremy Crawshaw (No. 216) and TE Caleb Lohner (No. 241).

