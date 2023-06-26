Kyrie Irving is currently a free agent but recently a video of him playing football went viral on social media. Irving was seen doing wide receiver drills and unsurprisingly, he excelled at it.

Many people on social media began debating about how NBA players can easily transition to NFL which has been an ongoing debate. Amidst the debate, Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey decided to recruit Irving to the Ravens and he did it while taking a cheeky dig at the start pointguard.

Here's what Humphrey said:

"#CometotheRavens but leave the drama somewhere else lol"

Kyrie Irving has been associated with drama throughout his career, and while his heart is in the right place, sometimes people misunderstood him. He was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks last season and has received love from the Mavs fanbase.

Owner Mark Cuban also likes Irving and wants to keep him there for the foreseeable future. In comparison, the situation in Brooklyn was extremely different.

As a result, Marlon Humphrey's recruiting will once again go to waste, just like it did several times in the past few months for NFL players.

Kyrie Irving is likely to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving: Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns had shown interest in signing Kyrie Irving in the ongoing free agency, but it's unlikely that he will leave the Mavericks.

Irving is expected to sign an extension with the Mavericks that will keep him alongside Luka Doncic for years to come. He averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 60 games last season.

With a full training camp together and a better roster around them, the duo of Doncic and Irving could be fascinating to watch next season. The Mavericks missed the playoffs last season, and the franchise needs to make sure that the right players are slotted around their two stars to maximize their potential.

The Western Conference is stacked, but if Irving and Luka Doncic get hot, they both are capable of defeating any team in the league.

#MFFL BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has requested #11 for next season. This is a great indication that he’ll return BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has requested #11 for next season. This is a great indication that he’ll return 👏👏👏#MFFL https://t.co/sFsNNU5iqL

