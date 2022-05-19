Marquez Valdes-Scantling hits back at Chiefs fan asking him to cut all ties with Packers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is already having a rough time with his new team's fans.

The 27-year-old recently took to Twitter to post about his now former teammate Jaire Alexander, who signed a new four-year, $84 million extension. An eagle-eyed Chiefs fan replied to Valdes-Scantling's tweet and said he should cut all ties with the Packers organization.

The fan wrote:

"You are no longer a Packer, please cut all ties/friendships/relationships with anyone related to that organization. #chiefskingdom"

It did not take long for the former Packers star to respond to the fan and he simply said:

"You are weird."

Marquez Valdes-Scantling hoping to fill void left by Tyreek Hill

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be hoping to slot straight into the Chiefs offense in 2022. With Kansas City losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, a new receiver had to come in and they chose to bring in MVS.

Signing Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, the Chiefs will be hoping for some serious production from the NC State and Florida standout. However, he did not have his best season with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last year.

Valdes-Scantling played 11 games and finished the year with just 26 receptions for 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Much of that can perhaps be put down to Rodgers and Davante Adams essentially playing catch for the majority of the year. Adams also took most of the receptions thrown from Rodgers.

With Andy Reid's offense and Patrick Mahomes, the 27-year-old will surely total more than 26 receptions. Kansas City have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball with Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They also have Mahomes' running ability and are in a good position heading into the new season.

While Hill's absence will be a blow, adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling will take the pressure off Kelce to have ridiculous games each week. The former Packer is going to have more targets come his way in 2022 and we can see what he can do when given the chance.

It could be a breakout year for Valdes-Scantling and he could be a key piece as the Chiefs look to go one better than last year and reach the NFL's penultimate game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra