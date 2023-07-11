If ChiefsAholic comes before a jury of his peers, it is unlikely Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be chosen to serve. The Chiefs player has rushed to the defense of Xaviar Babudar, the Kansas City superfan, who was finally arrested.

ChiefsAholic had been on the run from law after an alleged bank theft. He was finally caught in California. However, Marquez Valdes-Scantling called him the GOAT and asked him to be freed, writing,

“Free the GOAT (emoji)”

What are the charges against ChiefsAholic?

FBI's Kansas City unit confirmed that ChiefsAholic was arrested with the following message,

"Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic” was arrested on Friday and has been charged in federal court, thanks to an #FBI Kansas City investigation. Babudar has been charged with bank theft & transporting stolen property across state lines."

They also added other details explaining why the Chiefs fan was being pursued with such vigor.

"Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions, and he allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit."

He was formally charged after being on a fugitive for four months.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling not the first player to weigh in on the issue

While the charges are serious and Babudar was a fugitive from the law, that has not stopped Marquez Valdes Scantling from coming to his defense. However, he is not even the first player to weigh in on the matter. As a superfan, he is naturally popular among the NFL community.

Jason Kelce once asked ChiefsAholic to give his side of the story to the show he hosts with his brother Travis. The latter is, of course, one of the biggest superstars playing for the Chiefs, so his words had a big effect. It even caused the superfan to create a dummy account to reach out to him.

"Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightsshow to tell your story. We will go wherever and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism."

It led to a backlash against the brothers and they had to clarify that while they were against breaking the law, they were presuming innocence until proven guilty. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, though, has taken a different tack and believes, quite probably tongue-in-cheek, that there is no case to made against ChiefsAholic at all.

As with everything, though, while many will have their own comments to make on the situation, the law will take its own course.

