WATCH: Marshawn Lynch refuses to comply as cops forcibly remove 'wasted' ex-NFL star from stolen car

Former Seattle Seahawks fan favorite Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for DUI in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows the the bodycam footage of him being dragged out of a stationary car.

During the arrest, a verbal altercation occurs which becomes physical. He is repeatedly asked to exit the car in which he is sitting. He refused to vacate the vehicle, asking why, as the car was not in motion.

Lynch can be heard in the video questioning:

“I’m not driving. The car’s not on. What is the problem? I’m just asking what it the problem?”

The officer responded by clarifying their position, saying:

“That is a criminal offense and you will go to jail... Failure to obey a command by an officer, a lawful order, is obstructing.”

The above conversation, however, failed to resolve the issue. Law enforcement then proceeded to pull him out of the car by the hood of his sweatshirt. As he is being arrested, there are remarks that he reeks of alcohol. Then someone recognizes that they are arresting Marshawn Lynch.

What are the charges against Marshawn Lynch?

Marshawn Lynch was arrested for several misdemeanors. These include suspicion of driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to surrender proof of security and failing to drive in a travel lane. Apparently, he brought more trouble for himself when he said that he did not do drugs but that the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle, as seen in the video, is not in a state to be driven with extensive damage to the tires. As per reports, his blood had to be drawn after putting him in restraint as Marshawn Lynch refused to cooperate with a breathalyzer request.

Lynch's attorneys have refuted the charges, saying:

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

Lynch had previous trouble with a hit-and-run case in 2008 when his driver's license was revoked. In 2012, he was again booked on a driving under the influence charge, which was downgraded to reckless driving when he pled guilty. His license was not revoked but he had to undergo probation. The current story is still developing.

