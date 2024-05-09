Martavis Bryant landing spots: Top 3 teams that should bring in veteran WR after Cowboys release

The Dallas Cowboys decided on Wednesday to move in another direction with wide receiver Martavis Bryant. The former Pittsburgh Steelers started his career trending in a positive way, but he faced many problems with the law and the Steelers decided to cut bait.

The Cowboys had nothing to lose in providing Bryant a return to the NFL, considering they didn't have to spend a lot to sign him. Now that they decide to end his contract, Dallas also won't have to pay any dead money, while giving a shot for him to find a team where he could be more useful.

Check out three landing spots for Martavis Bryant.

3 teams that could sign Martavis Bryant after Cowboys release

1 - Los Angeles Chargers

It's impossible not to link every viable wide receiver to the Chargers at this point. The team did sign DJ Chark, but he's far from fixing the problem with their receiving room, and Justin Herbert can't throw and catch the ball at the same time.

Would Martavis Bryant fix anything? Not at all. But at this point, all you can do is throw darts at the wall and hope that one sticks. Considering what Bryant did during his time with the Steelers, a no-risk contract wouldn't be a bad thing.

2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have a smaller need for wide receivers than the Chargers, especially after they signed Marquise Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round. But we can't forget that Rashee Rice is involved in multiple legal troubles now, and it's likely that he'll miss a good portion of the regular season.

With a low cost, Bryant would be worth a look.

3 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles don't really have a need for a starter wide receiver now, but when you look after A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it's clear that the group isn't deep enough. Bryant in Philadelphia follows the same trend than Kansas City: you don't 100% need him, but considering your own situation and a potential upside if things work out, taking a flyer wouldn't hurt anyone.

