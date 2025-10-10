Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee drops 1-word reaction to Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler "making the stands prettier" in glam snaps

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Walter Nolen played against the Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game didn’t end in the Cardinals’ favour, as the Titans won 22-21. But while the game was close on the field, all eyes in the stands were on Nolen’s biggest supporter, his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson.Yesterday, Tyler gave her 12,100 Instagram followers a closer look at her customised game-day outfit.“Making the stands prettier every week! ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.The post quickly caught the attention of another former NFL player's girlfriend, Charokee Young, who is dating Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Charokee dropped a one-word reaction to Nelson's outfit.“Giving,” Charokee wrote with three red heart emojis.Tyler Nelson was dressed in a bold and sporty-chic outfit, featuring a sleeveless mini dress styled like a football jersey with her beau's team name, “Cardinals,” and his jersey number, 97, in red lettering on a dark grey base. She paired the outfit with red furry knee-high boots.Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee drops 1-word reaction to Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler &quot;making the stands prettier&quot; in glam snaps [IG/@ttyler.nelson]Also read: Angel Reese’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler NelsonTyler Nelson doesn't hold back when supporting Walter Nolennolen-girlfriend&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;Tyler Nelson turned heads during the Cardinals’ Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 25. The Cardinals lost 23-20 in a close game at State Farm Stadium. The social media influencer supported her beau in a white crop top featuring Nolan’s jersey number “97” and red shorts, matching the team’s colors, paired with black high-knee boots.Before the game, Nelson shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, showing her excitement for the big night and dropped a five-word message in the caption.“Any reason to rep #97,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNolen and his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, have been together for a few years. Their relationship began when Nolen played for the Ole Miss Rebels, where he recorded 26 solo tackles.Also read: WATCH: Walter Nolen's girlfriend Tyler Nelson has heartwarming reaction after Cardinals draft star DT with No. 16 pick