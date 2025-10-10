  • home icon
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee drops 1-word reaction to Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler "making the stands prettier" in glam snaps

By Prasen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:50 GMT
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee drops 1-word reaction to Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler "making the stands prettier" in glam snaps [IG/@ttyler.nelson & @charokee_gabrela]

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Walter Nolen played against the Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game didn’t end in the Cardinals’ favour, as the Titans won 22-21. But while the game was close on the field, all eyes in the stands were on Nolen’s biggest supporter, his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson.

Yesterday, Tyler gave her 12,100 Instagram followers a closer look at her customised game-day outfit.

“Making the stands prettier every week! ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

The post quickly caught the attention of another former NFL player's girlfriend, Charokee Young, who is dating Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Charokee dropped a one-word reaction to Nelson's outfit.

“Giving,” Charokee wrote with three red heart emojis.

Tyler Nelson was dressed in a bold and sporty-chic outfit, featuring a sleeveless mini dress styled like a football jersey with her beau's team name, “Cardinals,” and his jersey number, 97, in red lettering on a dark grey base. She paired the outfit with red furry knee-high boots.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee drops 1-word reaction to Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler "making the stands prettier" in glam snaps [IG/@ttyler.nelson]

Tyler Nelson doesn't hold back when supporting Walter Nolen

nolen-girlfriend" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Tyler Nelson turned heads during the Cardinals’ Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 25. The Cardinals lost 23-20 in a close game at State Farm Stadium. The social media influencer supported her beau in a white crop top featuring Nolan’s jersey number “97” and red shorts, matching the team’s colors, paired with black high-knee boots.

Before the game, Nelson shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, showing her excitement for the big night and dropped a five-word message in the caption.

“Any reason to rep #97,” she wrote.
Nolen and his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, have been together for a few years. Their relationship began when Nolen played for the Ole Miss Rebels, where he recorded 26 solo tackles.

