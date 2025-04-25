WATCH: Walter Nolen's girlfriend Tyler Nelson has heartwarming reaction after Cardinals draft star DT with No. 16 pick

The Arizona Cardinals beefed up their defensive front by selecting Walter Nolen with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle stayed home with his family and girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, instead of attending the Green Bay, Wisconsin, event, but when his name was called, the room was full of joy.

Nolen's girlfriend, Nelson, filmed the celebrations across the room before saying:

“I’m so proud of you!”

Her excitement echoed what Cardinals fans were already thinking: they got a game-changer. Have a look:

The 21-year-old Tennessee native will bring brute strength and explosiveness to Arizona’s D-line.

Scouts believe Nolen has got an NFL-ready body and serious upside, especially if he sharpens his technique. For now, it’s all smiles in the Nolen household, and with his GF's sweet reaction going viral, the Cardinals' newest star is already winning fans off the field.

Walter Nolen contract

Nolen will be cashing in after being selected 16th by the Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle is set to sign a four-year deal worth $19.3 million (per Spotrac). The rookie contract also includes a fifth-year team option, locking Nolen into Arizona’s long-term rebuild.

The former Ole Miss star is coming off a monster season, racking up 48 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, along with two fumble recoveries and three passes defended. It’s easy to see why the Cardinals rank him so highly.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein calls Nolen a “quick-win” pass rusher. He’s raw, but with high upside, and the Cardinals are banking on Nolen’s disruptive traits to anchor their D-line.

"He gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack," said Zierlein.

"He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro," Zierlein added.

A former No. 1 overall high school recruit, Walter Nolen lived up to the hype with 114 tackles and 11.5 sacks across stints at Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

