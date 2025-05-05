Mason Rudolph makes feelings known on return to Pittsburgh after 1-year stint with Titans

Mason Rudolph, after spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans, returns for his second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had begun his NFL career. In March, Rudolph signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Steelers, joining a quarterback room that includes Skylar Thompson and 2025 draft pick Will Howard.

On Saturday, Mason Rudolph showcased his support for the children who participated in the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon. The quarterback talked about returning to Steel City.

"Being back in the city of Pittsburgh, it's a sports town like no other. Any time we got to repay that, it's always a fun opportunity," Rudolph said.

The Steelers drafted Rudolph with the 76th overall pick in the 2018 draft. The quarterback didn't play during his rookie campaign. Rudolph saw time in 21 games, passing for 3,085 yards and 19 touchdowns. He signed as a free agent with the Titans last year after six seasons in Steel City.

The Steelers are still awaiting a response after reports of providing an offer to Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers decides not to join, fans can expect a three-way competition between Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard. Ex-Ohio State coach Anthony Schlegel believes Howard has a better chance of becoming the Steelers' QB1 than Rudolph or Thompson.

2x Super Bowl champ shares thoughts on how Mason Rudolph could be paired with DK Metcalf and George Pickens

Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger believes in the possibility of Rudolph becoming the starting quarterback this upcoming season. On last Tuesday's episode of Footbahlin, the two-time Super Bowl champion talked about Rudolph's traits and how he could contribute to the offense.

The Steelers revamped their WR room by acquiring DK Metcalf this offseason. Thus, Roethlisberger believes Mason Rudolph could make it work as the signal-caller with George Pickens and Metcalf as his targets on the field.

"Mason can throw the ball. ... He can make decisions and get the ball out of hsi hand. He's not afraid to take shots down the field, either.

"That's one of the things that I think that, as you've watched Mason when he was here and then in Tennessee. He's not one of these guys that gets nervous and just wants to get the ball out of his hands right away. He'll sit in there, and he'll throw it down the field. I think that's what you've got to do when you have George Pickens and DK Metcalf." (22:05 onwards)

Coach Mike Tomlin also has faith in Mason Rudolph's abilities. If the Steelers fail to acquire Aaron Rodgers, he could make Rudolph the QB1 for the upcoming season.

