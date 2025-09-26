New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor had his best outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his girlfriend, Sage Wagner, cheered from the stands. While Taylor works hard to prove his mettle on the field, his girlfriend gets joy from a family moment.On Thursday, Wagner reposted her mother's IG story, Tina Wagner. The post was warm, as her mom celebrated the special day with a heartfelt caption:“Happy Daughter’s Day,” Wagner’s mom wrote.Later, Taylor’s girlfriend added a two-word reaction in the caption while re-sharing it on her Instagram story.“My people” followed by a red heart emoji.In the picture, Wagner looked stylish in an orange satin dress while posing beside her family.Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops emotional 2-word reaction to adorable Daughter's Day message from mother [IG/@sagewagnerr]In another post, Wagner showed her outing with her friend Sydney.“Had to take my bestie out,” her friend wrote in the caption, as Wagner posed with a drink in her hand.In another photo, Wagner and her friend pose for a mirror selfie. Taylor’s girlfriend is dressed in a red sweetheart-neck top paired with denim pants.Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops emotional 2-word reaction to adorable Daughter's Day message from mother [IG/@sagewagnerr]Also read: Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during ‘open practice’ in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. EaglesMason Taylor gets full support from GF Sage Wagner in Week 3 game vs. BuccaneersOn September 21, the Bucs narrowly edged past the Jets with a 29-27 scoreline. He saw six targets, caught four passes for 18 yards, and played 51 snaps. Although Taylor suffered a defeat, his girlfriend Wagner ensured he was cheered for during the Bucs clash. She shared a carousel post on Instagram and gave followers a first-hand view of the Jets vs. Bucs game.“All smiles here🤗🤗,” she wrote in the caption.The post featured Wagner and her friends cheering for Taylor at Raymond James Stadium. In one of the pictures, the couple posed together. Taylor's girlfriend was dressed in the Jets' green jersey colored outfit. She paired the outfit with white shoes and minimal jewelry. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Mason Taylor's GF drops 2-word reaction as Jets TE's aunt Joy Taylor turns heads in red halter-neck midi dress