New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner went to cheer for him during the team's open practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in New Jersey. On Thursday, Wagner shared some moments from the practice session on Instagram and captioned it,"Our first open practice watching @masontaylor99 do his thang."Wagner was twinning with the Taylor as she was dressed in an all-green outfit similar to Jets' jersey color. Taylor's girlfriend wore a green zip-up jacket, matching green shorts, and a white tank top tucked into her shorts.Taylor's girlfriend accessorized the outfit with a white crossbody bag, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, the Jets TE wore the team jersey with the number 85 and matching green shorts while practicing.Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during 'open practice' in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles [IG/@sagewagnerr]The Jets are preparing for their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 22, 2025. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Wagner was enjoying the offseason as the 21-year-old posted a video on IG from the beach and added the caption:"Made it to ... Turks and Caicos."Jets TE Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner enjoys Turks and Caicos getaway before beau's rookie season [IG/@sagewagnerr]The couple has been together since 2021 and is set to celebrate their fourth anniversary in 2025. Mason Taylor, now 21, has spent much of his late teen years with Warner by his side. Their relationship goes back to when he was in high school.Wagner has always been supportive of her beau. When the former LSU Tigers TE was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Wagner was there to cheer and celebrate with him alongside Taylor's family. Jets TE's girlfriend also shared a heartfelt post on IG after the draft."@mason_taylor99 's going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much, Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!," Sage Wagner wrote in her IG caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason is all set to begin his first NFL season with the Jets.