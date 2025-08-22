  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during ‘open practice’ in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles

Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during ‘open practice’ in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles

By Prasen
Modified Aug 22, 2025 07:53 GMT
Mason Taylor&rsquo;s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during &lsquo;open practice&rsquo; in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles
Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during ‘open practice’ in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles [IG/@sagewagnerr]

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner went to cheer for him during the team's open practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in New Jersey. On Thursday, Wagner shared some moments from the practice session on Instagram and captioned it,

Ad
“Our first open practice watching @masontaylor99 do his thang.”

Wagner was twinning with the Taylor as she was dressed in an all-green outfit similar to Jets' jersey color. Taylor’s girlfriend wore a green zip-up jacket, matching green shorts, and a white tank top tucked into her shorts.

Taylor's girlfriend accessorized the outfit with a white crossbody bag, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, the Jets TE wore the team jersey with the number 85 and matching green shorts while practicing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mason Taylor&rsquo;s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during &lsquo;open practice&rsquo; in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles [IG/@sagewagnerr]
Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner twins with Jets TE in green during ‘open practice’ in Big Apple ahead of preseason clash vs. Eagles [IG/@sagewagnerr]

The Jets are preparing for their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 22, 2025. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ad

Also read: Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner shows off toned abs during morning workout session with TE's mom Katina

Mason Taylor’s girlfriend Sage Wagner enjoys Turks and Caicos getaway

Wagner was enjoying the offseason as the 21-year-old posted a video on IG from the beach and added the caption:

“Made it to ... Turks and Caicos.”
Jets TE Mason Taylor&rsquo;s girlfriend Sage Wagner enjoys Turks and Caicos getaway before beau&rsquo;s rookie season [IG/@sagewagnerr]
Jets TE Mason Taylor’s girlfriend Sage Wagner enjoys Turks and Caicos getaway before beau’s rookie season [IG/@sagewagnerr]

The couple has been together since 2021 and is set to celebrate their fourth anniversary in 2025. Mason Taylor, now 21, has spent much of his late teen years with Warner by his side. Their relationship goes back to when he was in high school.

Ad

Wagner has always been supportive of her beau. When the former LSU Tigers TE was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Wagner was there to cheer and celebrate with him alongside Taylor’s family. Jets TE’s girlfriend also shared a heartfelt post on IG after the draft.

“@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much, Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!,” Sage Wagner wrote in her IG caption.
Ad
Ad

Mason is all set to begin his first NFL season with the Jets.

Also read: Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Wagner drops 2-word reaction as Jets TE’s aunt Joy Taylor recaps Lisbon vacation

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications