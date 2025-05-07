Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner shows off toned abs during morning workout session with TE's mom Katina

Mason Taylor is living his dream after being picked by the New York Jets in the 2025 NFL draft. The former LSU tight end has been dating Sage Wagner since 2021.
Wagner is passionate about fitness and often shares workout updates with her followers. On Wednesday, she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram after a workout session with her boyfriend's mom, Katina Taylor.
Wagner showed off her toned abs while wearing a light pink activewear set featuring a fitted sports bra and matching high-waist workout shorts. She paired her outfit with white athletic sneakers and ankle-length socks and accessorized her gym look with a fitness tracker.
On the other hand, Katina was dressed in a stylish white sleeveless workout top and high-waisted black leggings, finished with white sneakers. She captioned her story.
Sage is a communications and business student at the University of Central Florida. From 2023 to 2024, she worked as a summer camp counselor at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and School.
Sage Wagner’s heartfelt post for Mason Taylor after being drafted by the Jets
After the Jets picked Mason Taylor at No. 42 on April 25, 2025, his family threw a special party to celebrate the start of his NFL journey. On April 29, Sage Wagner shared some lovely moments from the celebration, posting a photo on Instagram and writing a heartfelt message for her boyfriend.
“@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!,” she wrote in her caption.
Taylor is ready to take on the rookie minicamp with the Jets, marking the start of an exciting career after a memorable draft celebration with loved ones.
