Matt Araiza lawsuit: Prosecutors reveal major new details on ex-Bills Punter's alleged gang rape incident

Matt Araiza, a former punter for the Buffalo Bills, had been absent from the field since being accused of participating in a gang rape.

However, new evidence has now emerged that has exonerated him of any criminal involvement in the 2021 incident near San Diego State University, where he played college football.

According to Yahoo Sports, the district attorney's office concluded that Araiza could not have led the victim into the alleged gang rape because he had left the home around 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the incident occurred.

"Perhaps most notably, the district attorney’s office concluded Araiza couldn’t have led the girl into the alleged gang rape because he had 'left' the home at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the alleged gang rape would have occurred."

Describing Matt Araiza's exoneration further, deputy district attorney Trisha Amador said videos could not prove whether a gang rape occurred:

“In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened.”

Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex… BREAKING: Last August, the Buffalo #Bills released former Ray Guy Award winner, punter Matt ‘Punt God’ Arazia after a woman accused him of gang rape:Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Last August, the Buffalo #Bills released former Ray Guy Award winner, punter Matt ‘Punt God’ Arazia after a woman accused him of gang rape:Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3KUYWrd8fq

Details of the gang rape Matt Araiza was allegedly involved in

According to the civil lawsuit filed by the victim, the incident occurred on October 15, 2021.

The victim and her friends had heard about a party being held at a house near SDSU. However, once she arrived there, she was separated from her friends and led to a bedroom in the side yard of the house by Matt Araiza, who then forced her to perform sexual acts against her will.

The lawsuit also alleges that "at least three other men" were waiting inside. It continues:

“Once inside, Araiza threw [the girl] onto the bed face first. [The girl] went in and in and out of consciousness while suffering through the horrific gang rape. It lasted an hour and a half, before she stumbled out of the room bloody and crying, in part because multiple piercings had ripped through the skin during the attack.”

A ten-month investigation ensued, but ultimtely no criminal charges were filed.

A look at Matt Araiza’s NFL career

After playing both kicker and punter for the San Diego State Aztecs, Matt Araiza was drafted 180th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He was the sixth punter chosen, after Jordan Stout and Jake Camarda.

Araiza was slated to be the Bills’ punting starter after the release of Matt Haack, but did not suit up for their preseason finale, a day after the rape case against him becme public, and was cut the next day. According to the Bills, they had first heard of the allegations in July.

This February, the Galgos de Tijuana, a team in the Mexican gridiron league, claimed to have signed Araiza, but his agent refuted the announcement, stating that he was still seeking a second chance in the NFL:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Bills’ punter Matt Araiza, who was reported to have signed with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional in Mexico, never signed with the team and remains a free agent, hoping for an opportunity in the NFL, per his agent Joe Linta. Former Bills’ punter Matt Araiza, who was reported to have signed with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional in Mexico, never signed with the team and remains a free agent, hoping for an opportunity in the NFL, per his agent Joe Linta.

