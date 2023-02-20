After losing a spot in the NFL due to gang rape charges, former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has landed with a new team. He's recently been signed by the Galgos de Tijuana.

The Galgos play in Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. This is the biggest American football league in Mexico.

Galgos de Tijuana @Galgos_LFA

El pateador y punter formado en San Diego State University llega a Galgos para la temporada 2023



#VamosGalgos ‍ ¡Bienvenido Matt Araiza!☄️El pateador y punter formado en San Diego State University llega a Galgos para la temporada 2023 ¡Bienvenido Matt Araiza!☄️El pateador y punter formado en San Diego State University llega a Galgos para la temporada 2023#VamosGalgos❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/dRPT0cF1E9

The punter was well on his way to a spot in the NFL last pre-season. He had impressed with stellar punts before it was revealed that he had allegedly taken part in a gang rape while at San Diego State University.

The charges ultimately didn't stick, but the Bills didn't want to wait around to find out whether or not he was guilty of the crime he was accused of. They released him as soon as the charges became known.

His talent was undeniable, as he earned the nickname "The Punt God," but the off-field issues were too much for the Bills or any other team. In fact, even the XFL and other football leagues didn't offer him anything, but he has landed in a Mexican football league now.

What was Matt Araiza accused of?

Matt Araiza was hit with a lawsuit by a woman he had met at a party while he was at San Diego State University.

She was 17 and he was 21. She was reportedly intoxicated.

Two other men were allegedly already in the bedroom, and the lawsuit states that she was raped for over an hour. She also reportedly emerged crying and bloody from the incident.

Matt Araiza at Buffalo Bills Training Camp

She reported this to the police the next day and the punter did admit that he slept with her, which could be statutory rape at the very least. Nevertheless, the kicker was able to avoid the charges, but his NFL career is effectively over.

He may be trying to work his way back up and is starting with the Galgos, but it is still a longshot.

Poll : 0 votes