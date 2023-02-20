NFL Trade Rumors: Stefon Diggs fuels Bills exit talks with cryptic tweet

Stefon Diggs' relationship with the Buffalo Bills seems to be gradually breaking down. What started in their divisional round loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals now seems to be a symptom of a wider disconnect.

During that defeat, Stefon Diggs was seen shouting at his quarterback, Josh Allen. That relationship further deteriorated when he spoke about playing with his brother, who represents the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, in his latest salvo, he has come out with another tweet that has further added fuel to the fire. Diggs claimed that he could lose everything if he started reacting to petty things.

That could refer to his outburst during the playoff game earlier, or any other incident that would lead him to leave Buffalo. Either way, it does not make for comfortable reading for Bills fans.

DIGGS @stefondiggs I could lose it all if I’m reacting to the petty things.. I could lose it all if I’m reacting to the petty things..

Would Stefon Diggs be right to leave the Buffalo Bills?

With all this talk, what perhaps remains unsaid is that most of Stefon Diggs' frustration stems from the Buffalo Bills blowing their chances of winning the Super Bowl for three straight seasons.

They have dominated their division but lost twice in the divisional round and once in the championship game. However, this also shows that they are a top team with the potential to win in the coming seasons.

Having someone like Von Miller return from injury will give them an ever greater chance of winning again next year. Realistically, every other team that needs a wide receiver might be a step down for him.

The only other team that can match or outstrip their consistent success over the past three to four seasons are the Kansas City Chiefs and, perhaps, the San Francisco 49ers.

If he gets a chance to go to either of these teams, it might make sense to leave Buffalo. The Kansas City Chiefs want to build a dynasty. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling covered the loss of Tyreek Hill last year.

Travis Kelce came up clutch as well, but it might not always work out as it did this past season. If they come calling for Stefon Diggs, he will likely pick up the phone.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Stefon Diggs says the Bills have to step it up Stefon Diggs says the Bills have to step it up 👀 https://t.co/tNe5ZhuHFg

Realistically, though, there is no need for the Bills to trade him to a conference rival. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are in the NFC and have one of the best coaches in the league.

They are expected to be under the cap going into next season, so affordability should not be an issue. However, the Bills have no reason to trade Stefon Diggs anywhere and it is most likely he will remain in Buffalo when the next season commences.

