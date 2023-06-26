Matt LaFleur is among the head coaches in the NFL who have been criticized quite a lot in the past few years. Aaron Rodgers didn't like the Green Bay Packers' decision of getting LaFleur but ultimately ended up getting on good terms with him.

However, there have been multiple instances where LaFleur and Rodgers were at crossroads. The four-time NFL MVP is no longer in Green Bay, and the Packers HC has the opportunity to work with a player that he drafted.

Mike Florio recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and he praised LaFleur for coaching well despite everything that went around the franchise with confrontations between Rodgers and the front office. Here's what Florio said:

"I look at what Matt LaFleur has done, his first three years 13-3, 13-3, and then 13-4, fell off a little bit last year, but they were still in it up until the final week of the regular season, they were in it and that's with Matt LaFleur being the guy who's caught between Aaron Rodgers and the front office and everything was dysfunctional."

"LaFleur is trying to keep that from exploding while at the same time making things work as it relates to his offense. LaFleur had to basically run his offense differently than he wanted to for four years now. He's got a guy that he'll just tell him, you do what I want and we'll make it work."

"Look it's still better to have Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level, but I think LaFleur’s ability to thrive with all that stuff that was going on between Aaron and the front office. I think LaFleur has been underrated because of that."

Aaron Rodgers did reveal that Matt LaFleur played a part in the franchise's decision to draft Jordan Love. Due to it, the Packers fans should be excited about the future.

Matt LaFleur could work wonders with Jordan Love

Matt LaFleur: Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

Jordan Love played well during last season's appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles and looked confident on the field. Throughout the offseason, everyone around the Green Bay Packers franchise has been positive about Love.

LaFleur finally has the opportunity to be the leader of the team, and not having Aaron Rodgers might turn into a blessing in disguise.

Love will likely listen to whatever his head coach will say and that will keep everyone around the franchise. The Packers still have a great roster, and they can certainly make some noise next season.

