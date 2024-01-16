The Philadelphia Eagles' season ended with a stunning loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team's fans are demanding the sackings of a slew of people, including Matt Patricia. The Eagles' senior defensive assistant took over playcalling duties on defense from Sean Desai after the team's brutal 33-13 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

On Monday night at Raymond James Stadium, the Patricia-led defense gave up 337 passing yards and 119 rushing yards against the Buccaneers in a season-ending 32-9 loss. Tampa Bay quarterback Bakey Mayfield's 337-yard performance was the seventh-best outing of his career as a passer. He had thrown for over 300 passing yards only thrice this season.

This was only the third time Mayfield had thrown for over 300 yards and at least three touchdowns with no interceptions in his career. He also became the first Buccaneers quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Patricia's unit's horrendous performance was flamed mercilessly by Eagles fans on social. Here are some of the comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The change to Matt Patricia worsened the Eagles' defense

Philadelphia Eagles defensive play-caller Matt Patricia

Following their 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the Eagles made the unpopular choice to demote defensive coordinator Sean Desai and hand over the defensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia. The former Detroit Lions head coach made minimal impact on the team's defense.

Under Desai, the Eagles gave up 25.8 points per game to their opponents. Under Patricia, they got worse. They gave up 27.8 points per game in the five games the former New England Patriots offensive and defensive coordinator led the way on defense.

Three of those five games were against the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants finished the season with a 6-11 record, while the Cardinals finished 4-13. The Patricia-led defense gave up 29 points on average in those three outings.

The Eagles' defense forced only three turnovers in the five games Patricia led the defense. They also recorded only ten sacks in their final five outings of the season. The defense regressed horrendously in every metric under Patricia, costing the Eagles their season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni, reportedly on the hot seat, will have to find answers to explain why he took away Desai's play-calling duties and gave it to Patricia. If he doesn't answer well, we could see a new head coach in Philadelphia in 2024.