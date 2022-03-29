"You're officially on the clock" - Patriots defender recruiting DK Metcalf to New England 

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is not done recruiting this off-season. His latest pitch is trying to garner the interest of Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

On Monday morning, Judon tweeted at Metcalf, saying:

"You're officially on the clock. Let's go."

This isn't the first time Judon has tried recruiting stars for New England this off-season. Judon has recruited Julian Edelman, Maurice Canady, Joe Haden, Julio Jones, Chandler Jones, and many other free agents.

Metcalf isn't a free agent, so he can't freely choose where he wants to go. As Seattle is in rebuild mode, rumors were floating around that Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were on the trade block. Seattle shut those rumors down shortly after, saying they were false, but they're reportedly listening to offers.

If Metcalf is on the trade block or if it is true that the Seahawks are listening to offers, the Patriots are certainly a team to monitor. While they weren't finalists in the Tyreek Hill trade like the Jets, the Patriots pursued Amari Cooper before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

DK Metcalf says it's time to step up and be the leader of the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Hold the DK Metcalf trade rumors. It seems as if Metcalf is keen on staying in Seattle.

Sami Jarjour @SamiOnTap 🤷‍♂️ DK Metcalf staying with the Seahawks. Confirmed. Thank you.🤷‍♂️ DK Metcalf staying with the Seahawks. Confirmed. Thank you. ✅ 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/PobdFICp3g

Metcalf went on Showtime Basketball and said that it's time for him to step up and be a leader and that it's his time in Seattle now after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Seattle lost two of its most prominent leaders and the team's identity with the departures of Wilson and Wagner. Wilson, the Super-Bowl winning quarterback, has played all 10 seasons of his career in Seattle before being traded to the Denver Broncos this off-season. Wilson was traded for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Wagner, an eight-time All-Pro linebacker, also played all 10 seasons of his career in Seattle. He was released shortly after Wilson was traded, which showed a clear sign of a rebuild in Seattle.

DK Metcalf remains one of the very few stars in Seattle and is looking to step into the leadership role. Metcalf was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft. In his three-year career, he's recorded 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns.

Edited by Piyush Bisht