In just two seasons, Micah Parsons has become one of NFL's best linebackers in recent memory. He has been crucial to the Cowboys' recent playoff period, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team twice.

However, he has also recently gained a penchant for not knowing which teams to support outside football. During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, he showed up wearing the former's jersey in support on Tyrese Maxey, who was born where he currently plays.

But after Philly bowed out in seven, he photographed himself on Wednesday evening wearing a Boston jersey to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He captioned it with the following:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol https://t.co/hxdTSzhoE1

This drew the ire of New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, who said on Twitter:

"This man worse then drake. Bandwagon"

Which other NFL figures watched Game 1 of the Celtics-Heat ECF? And what happened in that game?

Parsons was not the only NFL personality in attendance at that game. Speaking of the Patriots, head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick was spotted chatting with Brad Stevens, the Celtics' president of basketball operations"

Unfortunately for Belichick, Stevens, and New England sports fans, the Celtics lost 116-123 after allowing 46 points from the Heat in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler led the way with 35 points, while Bam Adebayo had 20, as well as eight rebounds. Four more other Miami players had 15 each, two of them off the bench.

After exploding for 51 in Game 7 against the Celtics, Jayson Tatum fell back down with 30 points with just four shot attempts in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.

Is Micah Parsons switching positions in 2023?

Micah Parsons is moving to the defensive line this upcoming season

NBA team jerseys are not the only thing Parsons has been changing in 2023. He is also apparently changing position to defensive end.

Clarence Hill Jr., a writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, first tweeted the development two weeks ago, noting that Parsons would not be practicing with the Cowboys during the offseason, instead working out and bulking up privately in Austin:

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program. He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs. Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program. He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs. https://t.co/HWgwbdLjXS

Parsons issued this statement regarding his switch:

"I just want to increase my explosiveness, add on weight the right way, sharpen it up, eating right and just doing anything possible that I can do the right way to be the best player I can be."

But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is not buying it, claiming Parsons was misinterpreted:

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker. If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.’”

Poll : 0 votes