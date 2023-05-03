NFL Rumors: Cowboys starlet Micah Parsons set to switch position for next season

Micah Parsons might be up for a position change in 2023. According to reports by Clarence Hill Jr., a Dallas Cowboys beat writer, the defensive end is not participating in the team's offseason program currently because he's adding bulk to make the switch full-time.

Parsons, who will be 24 at the start of the season, has been one of the best defensive players in the league ever since he was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He almost won the Defensive Player of the Year award in his second season, just missing out to Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers.

Parsons was a hybrid linebacker and EDGE for the past two seasons, but as he's becoming a full pass rusher for the Cowboys, he's going to have more opportunities to make an impact in games.

Key qualities of Micah Parsons

Because no matter how much attention the offense gives him when trying to game plan, he still produces a lot.

One of the most important roles in today's defenses is the robber. Despite not exactly being a position, every defense has a player who's responsible covering the middle of the field, cutting the crossing routes that are so popular in modern offenses. Another responsibility is to keep an eye out for possible escapes by the quarterbacks with their legs.

Parsons has the necessary intelligence and explosion for both tasks without major problems. He's built like a superstar and uses his excellent athleticism for good measure.

The 23-year-old plays at a different speed. He's always one step ahead of his opponents and holds potential to win awards like the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and become the biggest star for the Cowboys. He's really one of a kind and there are no limits for him.

The best thing for Dallas is that they have one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. Dan Quinn knows a lot about how to utilize Micah's biggest strengths. Even as he transitions into a full-time defensive end role, he's going to be a star.

