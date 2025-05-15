Matthew Stafford breaks silence on Cooper Kupp’s shocking departure to rival Seahawks

Matthew Stafford discussed Cooper Kupp’s shocking move to the Seattle Seahawks on NFL Network, and it’s as heartfelt as it is bittersweet. Speaking on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Rams quarterback opened up about life without his longtime partner in crime.
“Yeah, I’ve been texting with him some. He’s a few miles away in a different colored jersey, but it’s the same old stuff—giving each other a hard time and having fun.”
Kupp, who will suit up for an NFC West rival in 2025, was Stafford’s most trusted weapon during their Super Bowl run. Stafford joked,
“I did ask him about this, I was like 'Am I going to be able to say what's up to you pregame? What's the deal?' He's like 'I'm going to give you a big bear hug.'’”
Still, Stafford admitted it stings.
“It’s tough when you’ve had that much success together and then move on. But it’s part of the business.”
The Rams replaced Kupp by signing former Jets WR Davante Adams. Stafford will aim to build a new connection with Adams and keep the Rams offense rolling in 2025.
Colin Cowherd sees Matthew Stafford going past Aaron Rodgers
Stafford earned a vote of confidence from Colin Cowherd last week. The veteran NFL analyst put him ahead of Aaron Rodgers in the all-time QB conversation. On "The Herd," Cowherd claimed that if Stafford delivers another Super Bowl title with the Rams, he’d surpass Rodgers' legacy.
"I think he’ll be viewed, historically, better than Aaron Rodgers.”
Going past Rodgers is no small feat considering the 41-year-old’s 2011 Super Bowl title and four MVPs. Stafford could’ve chased a payday with the Giants or Raiders, but he reportedly gave up $20 million just to stay in L.A.
“He’s never gonna struggle with egg prices,” Cowherd joked. “He could’ve struggled with the Giants’ offensive line.”
The Rams quarterback is now locked in for $84 million over the next two seasons, including $44 million guaranteed in 2025. That’s a significant commitment to a quarterback who considered retirement not long ago. He already has one ring in hand, and Stafford’s 2025 season outlook is optimistic with an improved roster and head coach Sean McVay at the helm.
