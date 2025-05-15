Matthew Stafford breaks silence on Cooper Kupp’s shocking departure to rival Seahawks

Matthew Stafford discussed Cooper Kupp’s shocking move to the Seattle Seahawks on NFL Network, and it’s as heartfelt as it is bittersweet. Speaking on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Rams quarterback opened up about life without his longtime partner in crime.

Ad

“Yeah, I’ve been texting with him some. He’s a few miles away in a different colored jersey, but it’s the same old stuff—giving each other a hard time and having fun.”

Kupp, who will suit up for an NFC West rival in 2025, was Stafford’s most trusted weapon during their Super Bowl run. Stafford joked,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I did ask him about this, I was like 'Am I going to be able to say what's up to you pregame? What's the deal?' He's like 'I'm going to give you a big bear hug.'’”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still, Stafford admitted it stings.

“It’s tough when you’ve had that much success together and then move on. But it’s part of the business.”

The Rams replaced Kupp by signing former Jets WR Davante Adams. Stafford will aim to build a new connection with Adams and keep the Rams offense rolling in 2025.

Also read: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly makes feelings known on Rams vs. Jaguars London showdown

Ad

Colin Cowherd sees Matthew Stafford going past Aaron Rodgers

Stafford earned a vote of confidence from Colin Cowherd last week. The veteran NFL analyst put him ahead of Aaron Rodgers in the all-time QB conversation. On "The Herd," Cowherd claimed that if Stafford delivers another Super Bowl title with the Rams, he’d surpass Rodgers' legacy.

"I think he’ll be viewed, historically, better than Aaron Rodgers.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going past Rodgers is no small feat considering the 41-year-old’s 2011 Super Bowl title and four MVPs. Stafford could’ve chased a payday with the Giants or Raiders, but he reportedly gave up $20 million just to stay in L.A.

“He’s never gonna struggle with egg prices,” Cowherd joked. “He could’ve struggled with the Giants’ offensive line.”

The Rams quarterback is now locked in for $84 million over the next two seasons, including $44 million guaranteed in 2025. That’s a significant commitment to a quarterback who considered retirement not long ago. He already has one ring in hand, and Stafford’s 2025 season outlook is optimistic with an improved roster and head coach Sean McVay at the helm.

Also read: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly takes a stand for Jordon Hudson for shutting down interview questions on Bill Belichick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.