Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly takes a stand for Jordon Hudson for shutting down interview questions on Bill Belichick

Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares her opinion on Jordon Hudson interrupting Bill Belichick's interview with CBS when a reporter asked a question related to their relationship.

Ad

She talked about the incident in her The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank podcast on Thursday.

"Honestly I don't mind," Kelly said (41:43). "I think it's fair game both ways in a way like if she doesn't want to talk about it then they don't have to talk about it. This whole thing is very interesting to me.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I just think the whole sports world in general right now is dramatic as hell. I understand that these guys are not just athletes. We know this. But at the same time, they are athletes. Why is everything so damn dramatic?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

For the unversed about the incident, Belichick, head coach of North Carolina, appeared on CBS Mornings last week in an interview with Tony Dokoupil. The host asked him about his relationship with Hudson and how they met. However, Hudson, sitting behind the monitors, asked the host not to talk about it.

"We're not talking about this," she said (6:32).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Belichick has been dating Jordon Hudson for a while now. As reported by the New York Times, the couple first met in 2021 on a flight. However, back then, the head coach was in a relationship with Linda Holliday, and following their breakup, he reportedly started dating Hudson.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly joins Rams' noble Earth Day effort

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has worked with her husband's team, the Rams, to have an impact on Earth Day. On Tuesday, the Rams posted a few photos on Instagram, giving good news about the creation of their first completely functional edible gardens.

Ad

Kelly joined the good cause and worked with the team to contribute to making the garden.

"Makin’ a big impact on Earth Day. 🌎 In partnership with California Resource Corporation, we constructed the first of five fully functional edible gardens," Rams wrote in the IG post.

Rams posted a picture of Kelly, in which she was seemingly working to build the garden. They also shared the pictures of several other volunteers who came forward and worked for the good cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"