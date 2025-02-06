Matthew Stafford grows emotional over Cooper Kupp's exit after Rams' decision to trade All-Pro WR

Matthew Stafford has opened up about the Rams' decision to trade Cooper Kupp. The quarterback won the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to capture a championship ring in the first year after his move from Detroit, and the wide receiver was crucial in the entire run as a triple-crown winner and the MVP in the title game.

Matthew Stafford said that he is not happy with the outcome even though he has been in the league long enough to know that nothing is permanent and players can be traded. He paid tribute to Cooper Kupp's influence on and off the field and said that the wide receiver has been deeply involved in the community and praised his commitment to his family.

The quarterback also said that his soon-to-be ex-teammate was a positive influence in the locker room and his on-field record and plays illustrate Cooper Kupp's impact. Matthew Stafford noted,

"It's tough. I've been around long enough to know that anything is possible, but Cooper's been a pillar of this organization and this community for a long time, since he got drafted here... Super Bowl MVP, the guys as good as it gets when it comes to making plays on the grass, but he's probably even better in our locker room, in the meeting rooms, and obviously, as a family man."

Matthew Stafford also highlighted that he was not just a wide receiver but someone he spent a lot of time talking to and hanging around. The quarterback said that he will miss not being teammates, adding,

"So, just lucky to get to spend the time that I got to spend with him. Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate that I've ever had, as far as in the building and talking football and being about football. So I'll miss him not being on the same team."

Could Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp remain teammates after leaving the Rams?

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp look to be going their separate ways, but there has been speculation that the quarterback's future could lie away from Los Angeles. One team that has been commonly cited as being a good landing spot for both is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North team needs someone outside George Pickens to add to their offensive depth. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have also not convinced fully over the last year and Mike Tomlin could move for a new player there too. If that happens, even though it is unlikely at the moment, Stafford could end up being teammates again with Kupp, just in a different city.

