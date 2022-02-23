"Wish I had a better reaction" - Matthew Stafford addresses not helping Super Bowl photographer who fell off stage

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been enjoying the frills of winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the 13-year NFL veteran caught heat during the Rams' Super Bowl parade for not helping Kelly Smiley, a photographer who fell from a platform while trying to take a photo of Stafford and his wife, who is also named Kelly.

Days after the incident, the quarterback finally spoke on the subject.

"That obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment," Stafford said. "I didn’t. I apologized to her for that. But I’m glad that all in all she’s doing all right."

Smiley fractured her spine during the fall. The Staffords have announced that they are not only paying for Smiley's broken equipment but for her medical bills as well. The former Detroit Lions quarterback realized that turning away from Smiley when she fell was most certainly not the best look.

Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford revealed that when visiting Disneyland, it may not be such a good idea to consume alcohol:

"Disney is a beautiful, amazing place when you are sober," Kelly said.

Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

While basking in the glow of his recent Super Bowl victory, the question arose of whether or not the Rams quarterback is a Hall of Fame candidate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman was a guest on Good Morning Football and disagreed with NFL analyst Michael Robinson's assessment that the one-time Pro Bowl quarterback is a Hall of Famer.

"I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now," Sherman wrote on Twitter. "Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP."

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Michael Robinson @RealMikeRob Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st…

Sherman believes that statistical numbers alone are not enough to get a player into the revered Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Depending on which side of the coin someone believes, this is an argument that cannot yet be determined as the Rams quarterback is still in his prime.

With a Super Bowl ring in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, who knows the accolades he may obtain under head coach Sean McVay, who is known for his offensive innovation.

For now, Stafford is elated to just be part of history in winning his first Super Bowl.

