Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen ranked above Tom Brady in highest-earning NFL players list (2022)

We all know that NFL players make a ton of money. From guaranteed contracts to all of their off-field endorsements, players make a small fortune each year.

But who are the leaders when it comes to the highest-earners in the NFL? All figures via sportico.

SK takes a look at the top five highest-earning NFL players for 2022

# 5 - Aaron Rodgers - $53 million

The Green Bay Packers superstar comes in at number five on the list. After another season in which Rodgers took home the NVL MVP award, he was winning off the field, too.

The 38-year-old made $42 million from his salary and only $11 million from his endorsements, but that is still some serious money that the quarterback received.

# 4 - Deshaun Watson - $56 million

Without even playing a single down, Deshaun Watson is fourth on the list. This is thanks to his huge, four-year $230 million guaranteed deal he signed with the Browns.

Just how much the former Texans quarterback plays in 2022 remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he will not be short a penny with his huge deal. Fifty-five point five million dollars of his earnings are through his contract alone.

SK's top five highest-earning NFL players continued.

# 3 - Tom Brady - $58.4 million

The seven-time Super Bowl champion comes in at number three. Known for his willingness to take less money so other team needs can be met, Brady only has $18.4 million for his salary.

But with all his endorsements, this is where he makes it up. Forty-million dollars to be exact, as he is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

# 2 - Josh Allen - $66.5 million

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is, according to many, the best in the league right now. The Bills are tipped to be Super Bowl favorites simply because of number 17.

The 25-year-old is set to have a sensational 2022 season and also gets paid very well regardless. Sixty-two-point-four million dollars is Allen's salary with a mere $4 million coming in endorsements.

# 1 - Matthew Stafford - $73.3 million

Now a Super Bowl champion, Matthew Stafford takes out the number one spot for the NFL's highest-paid player. The former Lions quarterback had a sensational season as he led the Rams to the promised land against the Bengals.

Like every other player on the list, the majority of Stafford's money is his salary. The $70.3 million is salary for the quarterback while just $4 million comes from endorsements.

