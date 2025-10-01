Matthew Stafford reveals Puka Nacua’s pre-game LeBron ritual

Matthew Stafford shared unknown details about Puka Nacua's admiration for NBA superstar LeBron James. The third-year wide receiver is having a terrific start to the season with the LA Rams, leading the league in receiving yards while helping his team boast a 3-1 record and co-lead the NFC West division with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

During Friday's edition of "QB 1 on 1," Stafford played "Guess Who" with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. In round 4 of the game, they had to guess which player played for St. Vincent-St. Mary, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, the Cavs again and then the LA Lakers. They guessed LeBron James, which prompted Stafford to remind people that Nacua admires James.

"LeBron James, Puka's guy," Stafford said. "Little known fact: Puka watches LeBron James highlights before NFL games. Not really sure how he correlates the two, but he loves LeBron and also thinks he could play in the NBA. I get it. The guys are studs." (5:37 mark)

Puka Nacua has played at a high level in four games this season, recording 42 catches on 50 targets for 503 yards and one touchdown. He added three rushes for 52 yards and another touchdown for the Rams.

After a slow 2024 season, where he was limited to 11 games and his production dropped from 2023 (105 receptions to 79, 1,486 yards to 990 and six touchdowns to three), Nacua is eager to bounce back and he's done it at a high level.

Matthew Stafford is also playing great football and the Rams are looking like real threats to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

Matthew Stafford jokes about back injury concerns in training camp

After a solid start to the 2025 campaign, in which he's completed 92 of 136 pass attempts for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns against just two interceptions, Matthew Stafford is once again proving he isn't done balling.

He joined Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday, where he joked about the worries a alleged back injury caused during training camp.

"My clone is having a hell of a first 4 games. ... He's dealing to Puka right now," Stafford jokingly said.

The Rams are one of the most entertaining teams in the league once again, and they are only starting. Stafford and Co. are hungry for revenge and they are on the right track to make life hard for the Eagles.

