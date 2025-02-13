If the Los Angeles Rams decide to move on from their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Minnesota Vikings could look to bring him back to the NFC North, according to CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani.

Dajani wrote that the Vikings had an interesting decision to make after starting quarterback Sam Darnold enjoyed a resurgence this year, setting career highs in every major passing category. He is now poised to become the most sought-after quarterback in free agency. The Vikings also have J.J. McCarthy on their roster, having drafted him with the 10th overall pick last year.

Dajani suggested that should Darnold get more money from another team in free agency, the Vikings could turn to another veteran before handing the reins to McCarthy. Should that happen, Stafford presents an interesting option.

Familiarity between Matthew Stafford and Vikings HC

Kevin O’Connell was Matthew Stafford’s offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl-winning season (Super Bowl LVI) before being hired as the head coach of the Vikings.

Jordan Dajani added that should Stafford go to the Vikings, it will be exciting for most fans to see the quarterback end his career throwing the ball to pass catchers such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Potential NFC North return for Matthew Stafford

Matthey Stafford is familiar with the Minnesota Vikings having played them twice a year in his 12-year run with division rivals Detroit Lions. He has a 10-13 record against the Vikings. However, he has won both times he has faced them as a Ram, including a 30-20 victory last season. He threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

In the article, Jordan Dajani also listed the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders as potential landing spots for Stafford.

A decision between Matthew Stafford and the Rams set to be made this offseason

An imminent decision between the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford will have to be made this offseason. Last season, they moved forward $5 million of his 2025 salary as a stopgap measure. However, that decision raises questions about his status for 2025.

He currently carries a cap hit of just under $50 million and none of his 2025 salary is guaranteed. The current situation is untenable for both the team and the player, so something will have to give before next season begins.

