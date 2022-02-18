"Can't y'all let him enjoy this?" - Matthew Stafford's wife claps back at Rams QB haters while addressing Hall of Famer debate

Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is still celebrating his teams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals for the championship title. Naturally, even when Rams celebratory parade is in full swing, critics are quick to put Stafford’s career into perspective.

Matthew Stafford’s wife had a response to his critics. She took to Instagram and vehemently stated that people should let Stafford enjoy his big victory over the Bengals. Kelly Hall said in her post that all judgments should at least be reserved until after he has retired from the NFL.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?! It went from [M]atthew can’t win, to [M]atthew can’t win against winning teams, to [M]atthew can’t win big games, to [M]atthew can’t win playoff games, to [M]atthew can’t win it all . . .

“And now . . . the debate on the HoF? We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game. If you don’t believe he is a HOFer . . . I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years . . .”

“[J]ust like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.”

Matthew Stafford’s Hall of Fame debate continues after Super Bowl win

After suffering through 12 years of NFL purgatory in Detroit, Stafford delivered a championship to Los Angeles in his first year with the Rams. As the season is officially over, many critics point out that Stafford finds himself in a very favorable position on a talent-loaded Rams team. They are arguing that Stafford should not be in the Hall of Fame due to the lack of accomplishments compared to other quarterbacks or NFL players.

With Matthew Stafford coming off his 13th season as an NFL quarterback, he is closer to the end of his career. While a Super Bowl win will definitely boost his resume, Stafford will most likely want to keep it rolling on a Rams team with a good defense and an offensive-minded head coach.

Matthew Stafford will have a chance next season to solidify his campaign for the NFL Hall of Fame as well as silence his critics. While the Rams have a good chance of repeating, they will have to get some of their biggest weapons back healthy, like wide receivers Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.

Both receivers injured their knees and might not be available until late in the 2022/2023 regular season. On the defensive side, Stafford will certainly want defensive tackle Aaron Donald back to anchor the unit in the Rams' quest to run it back.

Kelly Hall's sentiment that her husband's legacy should not be judged until he retires is prudent, but NFL fans and observers can't help examining his entire body of work. As it stands, Matthew Stafford has some time left to solidify his standing in NFL history.

