Jack Harlow's halftime show during the annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game left a lot of fans disappointed. One of those viewers who was less than impressed was Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly.

As part of this week's episode of her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank," she discussed Harlow's halftime show. The LA Rams quarterback's wife isn't one to hold back on her opinions.

She said that she was somewhat familiar with his music but her husband, Matthew Stafford, has listened to him in the locker room:

“I kinda know him, Matthew really knows him because they play him in the locker room. He is not “it.” If you watched him on Thanksgiving, he’s the opposite of “it.” He was terrible."

While discussing the game, Kelly Stafford said she was upset for Detroit Lions fans as they lost to the Green Bay Packers. Matthew Stafford played 12 seasons for the Lions before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Clearly, the Motor City is still a special place for the Staffords.

“Honestly, I hated it for Detroit (losing the Thanksgiving Game).”

Jack Harlow's Thanksgiving halftime show left fans disappointed

NFL fans were left wanting more after Jack Harlow performed his halftime show at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. While the rapper does have a big fan base, his music and lack of production during halftime disappointed viewers.

There wasn't much of a stage or a production and the rapper's performance was seen as a bit flat. The lighting on the field was dark and his backdrop appeared to be an igloo.

Some fans on social media referred to it as 'garbage' and others considered it the 'worst' attempt at a halftime show.

Jack Harlow's performance was compared to Dolly Parton's halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys' afternoon matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The production of Parton's performance was on a much bigger scale and her energy had fans excited. Not to mention many fans couldn't believe that she could even pull off wearing a cheerleader uniform at her age.