Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, takes her parenting responsibilities seriously. In fact, the podcaster confessed to using weed gummies to become "a better parent" for her four daughters, Sawyer, Hunter, Tyler and Chandler.

Kelly's confession came on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Monday. Kelly explained she gets exhausted sometimes with parenting responsibilities, and these gummies help calm her nerves.

“Gummies are great," Kelly said (40:19). "I've said it on my podcast before. Sometimes, I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like a glass of wine."

Kelly expressed how she does feel "a little guilty" about using these gummies, but thankfully, she has laid certain restrictions on her consumption.

"I feel a little guilty saying it, and it’s not like I do it every night. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Sh*t. It's been a long day," Kelly added. "I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out, so I’m going to just top it off with a little gummy.’”

Before Kelly talked about her secret hack to becoming a "better parent," Matthew Stafford shared his take on being a father of four daughters and no sons.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed the 'type of mama' she hopes to become for her daughters

In the aforementioned podcast episode, former sportscaster and ex-host of 'Access Hollywood' Kit Hoover made a guest appearance. Kelly Stafford later took to her Instagram story to share a picture with Hoover, along with a brief message, admitting to becoming a mama like Hoover.

"@kithoover is exactly the type of mama I hope to be. Georgia girl raising amazing kids here in LA," Kelly wrote. "She really freaking made me miss home but was a good reminder that you can bring home to wherever you are."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly admits using weed gummies to become 'a better parent' for 4 daughters (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Matthew Stafford and Kelly took a quick break from their parental duties recently to enjoy a vacation in Mexico. The couple traveled to North America to attend Canadian singer Robin Thicke's wedding, a glimpse of which Kelly later shared on her Instagram.

