Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly breaks silence on podcast shake-up 38 days after co-host Hank Winchester's sexual misconduct probe

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, addressed the recent allegations made against her &quot;The Morning After&quot; podcast co-host, Hank Winchester. On Friday, Kelly acknowledged that the podcast has &quot;looked different&quot; as of late.She also mentioned that Winchester has been dealing with &quot;personal stuff.&quot; She went on to reassure their listeners that everything would be back on track soon.“I know that ‘TMA’ has looked a little differently over the last few weeks,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;Summer is a lot for all of us. I’ve been traveling a bunch. Hank is dealing with some personal stuff. Bear with us there.”Hank Winchester and Kelly Stafford began the &quot;The Morning After&quot; podcast in 2023. Winchester, a reporter for Detroit's WDIV Local 4, had his home raided by law enforcement officials on June 13. Law enforcement executed a search warrant after sexual misconduct allegations were made about Winchester after an encounter with a massage therapist.On June 18, WDIV Local 4 placed Winchester on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a temporary co-host during the last few episodes.Matthew Stafford and Kelly took daughters on trip back home to GeorgiaMatthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, met while both were student athletes at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. While the quarterback was leading the Bulldogs football team, Kelly was a cheerleader.Just a few weeks ago, Kelly Stafford shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from their family trip back to Georgia. She included photos of their four daughters on campus at the University of Georgia and even in front of her former sorority house.&quot;Home is always a good idea,&quot; Kelly captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew and Kelly Stafford married in April 2019, six years after the Detroit Lions selected him first. In 2017, they had twin daughters Chandler and Sawyer. They welcomed their daughter Hunter in 2018, followed by Tyler in 2020.