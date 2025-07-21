  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly breaks silence on podcast shake-up 38 days after co-host Hank Winchester's sexual misconduct probe

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 21, 2025 15:56 GMT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly, addressed the situation with her podcast host, Hank Winchester.- Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, addressed the recent allegations made against her "The Morning After" podcast co-host, Hank Winchester. On Friday, Kelly acknowledged that the podcast has "looked different" as of late.

She also mentioned that Winchester has been dealing with "personal stuff." She went on to reassure their listeners that everything would be back on track soon.

“I know that ‘TMA’ has looked a little differently over the last few weeks," Kelly said. "Summer is a lot for all of us. I’ve been traveling a bunch. Hank is dealing with some personal stuff. Bear with us there.”
Hank Winchester and Kelly Stafford began the "The Morning After" podcast in 2023. Winchester, a reporter for Detroit's WDIV Local 4, had his home raided by law enforcement officials on June 13. Law enforcement executed a search warrant after sexual misconduct allegations were made about Winchester after an encounter with a massage therapist.

On June 18, WDIV Local 4 placed Winchester on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a temporary co-host during the last few episodes.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly took daughters on trip back home to Georgia

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, met while both were student athletes at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. While the quarterback was leading the Bulldogs football team, Kelly was a cheerleader.

Just a few weeks ago, Kelly Stafford shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from their family trip back to Georgia. She included photos of their four daughters on campus at the University of Georgia and even in front of her former sorority house.

"Home is always a good idea," Kelly captioned her Instagram post.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford married in April 2019, six years after the Detroit Lions selected him first. In 2017, they had twin daughters Chandler and Sawyer. They welcomed their daughter Hunter in 2018, followed by Tyler in 2020.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
