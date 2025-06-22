Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's podcast co-host Hank Winchester faces major sexual misconduct accusations

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has been running her "The Morning After" podcast with close friend and co-host Hank Winchester. Recently, Winchester found himself in controversial legal trouble as his house in Detroit was raided by Beverly Hills Police.

On June 13, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office joined Beverly Hills Police to search Hank Winchester's house after securing a search warrant. Fox 2 Detroit first brought the matter to light on Thursday, revealing that Winchester has been accused of alleged sexual advances.

According to the news outlet, multiple electronics have been seized from Winchester's house during the raid. The search warrant was issued by a Detroit judge after police filed a complaint by a man who accused the podcaster of making unwanted sexual advances during a massage session, according to US Weekly.

While Hank Winchester dealt with the allegations, Kelly Stafford maintained silence on the topic. In the latest episode of their podcast, Winchester missed out on his co-hosting responsibilities. Kelly started the episode, saying:

“Welcome back, everybody, to ‘The Morning After.' Today, I’m doing just a little solo, summer-themed episode. I also just really wanted to get some things off my chest."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly celebrated the success of podcast with an emotional tribute

In March 2025, Kelly Stafford celebrated four years of her 'The Morning After' podcast and shared an emotional tribute on its Instagram account. It was an Instagram reel featuring a clip that captured Kelly in an emotional moment, with tears in her eyes.

"She doesn't know it yet, but 4 years from now, the podcast she started by herself blows up," read the overlay caption of the video. "She now co-hosts it with her bestie, and together, they've built an incredibly supportive community of other parents trying to figure it out."

Apart from podcasting, Kelly Stafford has decided to explore a different career path after Matthew retired from the league. Kelly recently revealed her interest in becoming the coach of a girl's varsity team at high school. Talking about their career, Kelly also made headlines for criticizing her UGA coach for her "horrible" cheerleading experience during her college days.

