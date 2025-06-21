Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly criticizes UGA coach for 'horrible' trauma during her cheerleading days

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford met his wife, Kelly, during their college days at the University of Georgia. Stafford played quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, and Kelly was a part of the cheerleading team. While the quarterback had an impressive college football career, the same cannot be said for Kelly's cheerleading career with Georgia.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly opened up about her "horrible" experience cheerleading at the University of Georgia. Kelly blatantly blamed her university coach for developing her major body image issues, which resulted in her bad "relationship with food" to date. Talking about her "struggling" cheerleading days, Kelly said:

"I always tried to be small. I had a horrible relationship with food ever since cheering at Georgia because my coach made me feel like I was 500 pounds. I will say, though, you look back at those pictures and — not me, I don’t feel like I looked big." [Timestamp: 34:48]

Kelly admitted to wanting to "let that go a little bit and understand" the fact that she doesn't “need to be a certain size." If anything, she has "to be happy and comfortable" with her existing body features.

Kelly Stafford previously went viral for another major admission. The podcaster confessed to using weed gummies to become a better mother to four kids.

Kelly Stafford opened up about her career plans following Matthew Stafford's NFL retirement

Kelly Stafford has already decided which career path she'd try taking, following her husband Matthew Stafford's retirement from the NFL.

In Monday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly shed light on her interest in coaching a high school "girls' varsity team."

“I coached my girls' soccer team, and that was a bust. Then I did basketball too. And I loved basketball. And I looked at Matthew," Kelly said [Timestamp: 37:02]. "And I was like, ‘When you're done, I want to find a high school, and I want to be like the assistant coach of a girls varsity team.’ Like that's what I would want to do.”

Interestingly, Kelly has previously admitted to not enjoying watching NBA games.

Nevertheless, Kelly has been really precise about her motherhood responsibilities. Therefore, apart from celebrating her daughters' accomplishments, Kelly has also been teaching them how to handle fame.

