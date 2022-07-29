Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claps back at NFL fans who want her to dress more feminine

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford has a message for NFL fans who think her fashion choices are not in line with her gender: wear a suit.

The host of The Morning After podcast wore a pantsuit to the Los Angeles Rams’ private ring ceremony in Los Angeles. This was in response to Internet trolls who thought she should dress more feminine.

Kelly Stafford also took to social media to show off her look:

Mrs. Stafford also captioned her photo with the reason for her choice:

“I get so many DMs telling me I need to dress more feminine…so, I wore a suit 💁🏼‍♀️👔”

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews also commented on the photo with a show of support:

“Loving the whole leeeeewk.”

Kelly and Matthew Stafford recently made waves on social media when the Rams quarterback posted his first Instagram post of his beautiful...ring, notably cropping out his wife in the photo. Not one to let good humor or an opportunity pass, Kelly got her laughs in with the same photo cropping out her husband.

Matthew Stafford learns how to use social media

In addition to Matthew Stafford’s humorous crop out of his wife in his Super Bowl ring photo, the Los Angeles Rams’ official Instagram account also called out the quarterback for not following them back.

In response, Stafford could only plead social media ignorance:

“I have no idea how to run all that stuff. So.”

For his part, the Rams signed him to a huge contract to lead their team to the Super Bowl, and in his first year with the team, Stafford accomplished that. The Rams and their star quarterback now look to return to the promised land with largely the same roster.

Breakfast buddy and work husband, Cooper Kupp, will return as the top receiving target. The Rams added former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II to replace Robert Woods, while Van Jefferson looks to take another step in his third NFL season.

Running back Cam Akers, who returned from a serious Achilles injury, will also look to establish himself in his 3rd NFL season.

Darrell Henderson rounds out the running back room, and the Rams hope to re-sign last year’s big free agent addition, Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is rehabbing his injured knee suffered during the Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for Matthew Stafford, he is great at throwing a post route, but not so great at social media.

