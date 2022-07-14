NFL analyst makes a bombshell claim regarding Matthew Stafford's entire Super Bowl run

NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley recently made a bold claim about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl run. While on the Speak for Yourself podcast, Wiley spoke about a conversation he had with Stafford about a month ago. The quarterback revealed that he had played "hurt" all last year.

"Ran into Matthew Stafford, when was this, a month or two ago. To my surprise, Matthew Stafford going through rehab, okay offseason cleanup everybody does that, right?

"You just, you know, at this age, right now, just won a Super Bowl championship, want to continue to improve on your game, I get it. No, he's like, 'I was hurt all last year.'

"I was like, 'Wow, it's gonna be more out of Matthew Stafford, but then you start to look at this roster in terms of his entire construction. And you start to realize it's gonna be some issues with these Rams."

The Los Angeles Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are one of the best teams in the NFL today. Part of their success is due to the acquisition of Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions last year. He's helped elevate the team to the next level.The two biggest additions to the Rams this off-season were wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Los Angeles Rams also re-signed Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to massive extensions this offseason

The Los Angeles Rams had a busy off-season. Two of their biggest and most important moves of the off-season were re-singing Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

Donald became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league on June 6 when the Rams inked him to a three-year $95 million extension. Meanwhile, Kupp agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal less than 48 hours later.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, per sources.



Aaron Donald and Kupp wrapped up 48 hours apart. Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, per sources.Aaron Donald and Kupp wrapped up 48 hours apart. https://t.co/md9xsHND2p

In his career, Donald has recorded a total of 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss, 441 tackles, 23 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 16 pass deflections. He's earned three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro First Teams as well.

Donald will enter his ninth season this year. He's certainly hoping to add more accolades to his name.

In his four-year career, Kupp has recorded 433 receptions for 5,517 receiving yards, and 40 touchdowns. This past season, he had one of the best seasons ever for a wide receiver. He took home the triple crown by leading receivers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The Rams will have a loaded squad again this season and will look to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

