Rob Gronkowski gets candid about his future ambitions post-NFL retirement

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the game of football this off-season. He already has plans for his post-retirement second act.

Rob Gronkowski is ready to enter the next phase of his life by making his way into the world of business.

At an Ice Shaker event, Gronkowski said:

"I've been playing for, whatever, 30 years. And that's all I really know. And just to have that transition, to just jump right into the business ventures is awesome. I mean, it gives me a jumpstart on what you know, defining my foot, where I want to, what I want to do next, where I want to be, like what place I have in this world.

"So, my brothers, my dad gave me an opportunity to finish. And I can just find a way to find my roots of where I need to be about what I can do to help improve the products and get it out there."

The tight end retired after being a four-time Super Bowl champ, five-time Pro Bowler, and four-time All-Pro.

Rob Gronkowski also plans to spend more time with his girlfreind

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade

Rob Gronkowski also has plans to spend more time with his girlfriend this off-season.

His supermodel girlfriend, Camille Kostek, recently spoke about Gronk retiring and being able to spend more time together.

Kostek said:

"With the news of him kind of stepping away from football, I think we will be able to maybe explore. I mean, enjoying time together and getting to know each other even more."

She continued:

"I think the pandemic allowed us to get to know each other in that time. Not on a schedule and having to be at the airport all the time. I can’t wait to just enjoy Fourth of July weekend and walk our dog.”

She added:

“We actually just got back from France. We were in Hawaii a couple months ago. I hope I can bring him to the Virgin Islands — that’s where I shot for the magazine this year. I have family there; that’s where my mom grew up. He’s never been the years that we have been together. I hope that will be our tropical getaway… do it the local way.”

While Gronk is set to be retired from the NFL, he came out of retirement once before, and there is potential he could unretire later in the season.

