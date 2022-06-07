Shannon Sharpe makes bold statement regarding Rams' Aaron Donald after record-breaking contract

On 6 June, 2022, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Rams signed him to a three-year, $95 million contract extension.

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke about Donald's recent contract on "Undisputed." Sharpe compared him to one of the best defensive players of all time in Lawrence Taylor. He believes that while Donald is up there with the best, Taylor is the greatest defensive player of all time.

Sharpe said:

"I happen to be in the era in which a lot of these guys played from Reggie to Bruce Smith. Lawrence Taylor, Johnny Randall, Warren Sapp. When it's all said and done, it's gonna be hard to say he's [Aaron Donald's] not the greatest defensive player that you ever saw."

He added:

"I think he probably needs another Defensive Player of the Year because LT for me, is it. I think LT is the greatest defensive player that I ever saw. I can make a case that he's the best defensive player. But Aaron Donald is right there waiting."

Comparing Lawrence Taylor's career to Aaron Donald's

Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald are certainly the two best defensive players of all time. Taylor played outside linebacker while Donald was and is deployed as a defensive tackle.

The former played for the New York Giants from 1981 to 1993. He was the second-overall pick in the 1981 draft and was drafted out of North Carolina. Taylor made an instant impact as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in his rookie season and once again in his second season.

He won his third and final DPOY award in 1986. Taylor also won the league MVP that season, recording a career-high 20.5 sacks.

He was also a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning the league MVP and earning 10 Pro Bowls and 10 All-Pro teams. At the time of his retirement, Taylor exited the fold as the best defensive player ever.

Aaron Donald, meanwhile. was the Rams' first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He was drafted 13th overall out of Pittsburgh, and like Taylor, he made an immediate impact, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In his career, Donald has recorded a total of 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss, 441 tackles, 23 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 16 pass deflections. He's earned three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro First Teams as well.

Donald will enter his ninth season this year, hoping to add more accolades to his name.

