  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly explores possibility of family's relocation from California following Rams QB's retirement

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 17, 2025 15:23 GMT
Kelly Stafford explores possibility of family
Kelly Stafford explores possibility of family's relocation from California (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Matthew Stafford has been living with his family in California ever since the quarterback joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. However, there's a significant possibility of the Staffords leaving California following the quarterback's retirement from the NFL.

In Monday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly opened up about the possibility of relocation from California after Matthew decides to conclude his NFL career. Kelly expressed confusion between moving to "the South" because she finds it "a home" and staying in the West because her kids "love it here."

“I'm having a little trouble like, what do we do when Matthew's career is over? I find the South a home. Right. There's a lot to it that I love," Kelly said [7:51]. "But then I think about out here and how great it is and how my kids love it here (California), and there's part of me that wants to stay.”
Before talking about the possibility of relocation, Kelly Stafford made headlines for her hilarious reaction to Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson's gorilla poop prank. Last week, Kelly updated her Instagram story with a post featuring the news of Johnson's prank, attached with her reaction, which read:

"This kind of best friend everyone needs."

Matthew Stafford opened up about not regretting having four daughters and no son

Being one of the most successful athletes, Matthew Stafford is well aware of the pressure his son would have to deal with when it comes to carrying forward his legacy. And that's something that Stafford doesn't wish on any kid, therefore, he is not regretting not having a son.

During his surprise appearance on wife Kelly's "The Morning After" podcast, Matthew Stafford elaborated on his take and said:

"If I had a son or if we had a boy, that was a possibility for a kid to be 8 years old and everybody at the park looking at him going, ‘Hey, why doesn’t he throw it a little better?’ When I was 8 years old, I didn’t have a care in the world as to what was going on around me."

youtube-cover

Even though he doesn't have a son, the quarterback loves his four daughters. While he loves to spoil them, his wife, Kelly, has been the strict parent. Recently, the podcaster shared an incident where she ended up disciplining her kids for unacceptable behavior.

