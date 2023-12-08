Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly fully behind Taylor Swift’s mic drop: “Trash takes itself out every single time”

Taylor Swift was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year earlier this week. Throughout the in-depth interview she did with the publication, she spoke about different aspects of her life throughout the last few years. She spoke about a dark time when she felt that her career would end.

She said that after a while she decided to fight back against those who were trying to end her career. This includes former manager Scooter Braun, rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It was one quote in particular that caught everyone's attention, including LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly, who shared it on IG:

"Might be one of my new favorite quotes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly Stafford shared a post on Instagram supporting Taylor Swift's sentiments.

Taylor Swift said she finally learned that there was no reason to try and 'defeat her enemies.' She went on to say that 'trash takes itself out' as a way to combat the criticism she received from others. Kelly Stafford shared the quote on her Instagram stories and stated that it may just be her new favorite quote to live by.

Taylor Swift gave insight into the start of her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift typically keeps her personal life out of the public eye, but all of that has changed in her relationship with Travis Kelce. In her TIME Magazine article, she spoke about the start of their relationship and how it began sooner than most realized.

Swift said she began dating Kelce shortly after he noted he didn't get to meet her at "The Eras" tour on his "New Heights" podcast. She said she thought it was 'adorable' how he mentioned that and the two began dating soon after, without anyone knowing otherwise. Neither has revealed who the 'cupid' was that helped them meet.

“This is all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell, we would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. When you say a relationship is public. that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other.”

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift also debunked the theory that the first Kansas City Chiefs game she attended at Arrowhead Stadium was their first date. She said that they were already an established couple by that time and the singer also said that they never would have been that outward if it was their first time meeting.