Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gets emotional while sharing 'core memories' from trip to QB's favorite theme park

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 'core memories' from trip to QB's favorite theme park (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his family visited his hometown in Texas earlier this week. During his visit, the quarterback made sure to take his daughters to his favorite ‘Six Flags Over Texas’ amusement park.

On Wednesday, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recapped her beautiful memories with her husband and daughters at the theme park via an Instagram post. Along with the picture, Kelly shared a wholesome message in the caption.

"A trip back to Matthew’s home is not complete without a day at #sixflagsovertexas! Watching the joy on his face when he took his girls on the Texas giant, which is still his favorite roller coaster.. That look brought me so much joy, while the coaster brought smiles and giggles to our girls," Kelly wrote.
Kelly revealed having enjoyed "so many amazing rides" and how she created "so many core memories" with her family. In Kelly's IG post, there were pictures of her and Matthew riding a roller coaster, snaps of her daughters enjoying rides with their cousins, and many more pictures highlighting different memories.

Kelly's daughters have been into sports just as much as their father, Matthew Stafford. The couple's youngest daughter, Tyler, achieved her first major milestone this month, which her mother, Kelly, celebrated with a special tribute.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly got honest about not enjoying the NBA

While Kelly Stafford holds massive love for football, her liking for NBA games hasn't been much. In an episode of her 'The Morning After' podcast earlier this month, Kelly confessed to finding it hard to watch NBA games, unlike her husband, Matthew Stafford.

She recalled a conversation she had with the Rams quarterback about her lack of interest in basketball games.

"Honestly, NBA and this is a hot take, but I don't find it to be regular basketball. I feel like it's more one-on-one situations. This is so funny, though, our Chef, Chris, who's a basketball player, and Matthew and I always watch these games. And I'll just be like, 'Travel. Travel. Carrying the ball. Travel," Kelly said. [1:55]
Kelly Stafford shared another hot take during the 2025 NFL draft week when she issued a warning for the NFL prospects not to let their "random" girlfriend steal their share of fame.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
