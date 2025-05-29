The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his family visited his hometown in Texas earlier this week. During his visit, the quarterback made sure to take his daughters to his favorite ‘Six Flags Over Texas’ amusement park.

Ad

On Wednesday, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recapped her beautiful memories with her husband and daughters at the theme park via an Instagram post. Along with the picture, Kelly shared a wholesome message in the caption.

"A trip back to Matthew’s home is not complete without a day at #sixflagsovertexas! Watching the joy on his face when he took his girls on the Texas giant, which is still his favorite roller coaster.. That look brought me so much joy, while the coaster brought smiles and giggles to our girls," Kelly wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly revealed having enjoyed "so many amazing rides" and how she created "so many core memories" with her family. In Kelly's IG post, there were pictures of her and Matthew riding a roller coaster, snaps of her daughters enjoying rides with their cousins, and many more pictures highlighting different memories.

Kelly's daughters have been into sports just as much as their father, Matthew Stafford. The couple's youngest daughter, Tyler, achieved her first major milestone this month, which her mother, Kelly, celebrated with a special tribute.

Ad

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly got honest about not enjoying the NBA

While Kelly Stafford holds massive love for football, her liking for NBA games hasn't been much. In an episode of her 'The Morning After' podcast earlier this month, Kelly confessed to finding it hard to watch NBA games, unlike her husband, Matthew Stafford.

She recalled a conversation she had with the Rams quarterback about her lack of interest in basketball games.

Ad

"Honestly, NBA and this is a hot take, but I don't find it to be regular basketball. I feel like it's more one-on-one situations. This is so funny, though, our Chef, Chris, who's a basketball player, and Matthew and I always watch these games. And I'll just be like, 'Travel. Travel. Carrying the ball. Travel," Kelly said. [1:55]

Ad

Kelly Stafford shared another hot take during the 2025 NFL draft week when she issued a warning for the NFL prospects not to let their "random" girlfriend steal their share of fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.