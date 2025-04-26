  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly warns NFL prospects for letting "random" girlfriends steal spotlight at 2025 draft

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly warns NFL prospects for letting "random" girlfriends steal spotlight at 2025 draft

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 26, 2025 18:33 GMT
Kelly Stafford warns NFL prospects for letting &quot;random&quot; girlfriends steal spotlight at 2025 draft day (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)
Kelly Stafford warns NFL prospects for letting "random" girlfriends steal spotlight at 2025 draft

For NFL prospects, draft day is one of the most memorable events of their lives. However, it has been a common occurrence that their partners steal the spotlight from them. That’s something Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, wants every draft prospect to be aware of.

In Thursday’s episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford shared her opinion on top prospects bringing their partners as a date on draft day. Kelly emphasized how no athlete should let “a random girl” steal all the attention that they deserve.

"I don’t see why guys do it because, if they do get drafted, and you have all your family and you’re in the draft, and you have your girlfriend and the girlfriend’s in the draft picks, and then all of the sudden, the girlfriend’s gone," Kelly said (56:17).
Kelly added that letting the companion take all the attention doesn’t seem nice and “a serious thing to consider.”

Matthew Stafford opened up about expectations from new Rams draftees

LA Rams star Matthew Stafford has clear expectations for the upcoming draft picks of the team. During an interview with Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register, Stafford revealed that he is expecting them to “help our team win.”

"Whoever we draft, I hope they come in and help our team win," Stafford said on Friday. "You look at it last year, our first two picks were guys on defense that made huge impacts on our team.”
He also said that he'll have no issues with the Rams if they draft another quarterback. According to Stafford, he'll even teach the new signal caller as much as he can. For Stafford, it has always been the team's goal above his priorities.

Almost a week before the 2025 NFL draft, Stafford started his offseason workouts, which attracted a wholesome cheer from his wife, Kelly. Before gushing over the quarterback's workout session, Kelly celebrated six years of being free from a brain tumor.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
